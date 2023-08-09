Baldur’s Gate 3: Can you avoid killing Buthir and Grukkoh in BG3?

The Blighted Village is home to many different side objectives in Baldur’s Gate 3, but one of the more disturbing parts of the village is running into Buthir and Grukkoh.

Going to one section of Blighted Village will make you run into a barn, and there are some screams coming from the inside of it. If you lockpick the door to the barn, you will interrupt two creatures named Buthir and Grukkoh. These two were having some carnal relations, and will immediately ask you what you are doing inside of the barn. In most scenarios, no matter what dialogue options you pick will result in the pair attacking you, forcing you to kill them.

However, seeing as the two were simply trying to have some alone time, players might be wondering if there is a way to let Buthir and Grukkoh live in BG3.

Letting Buthir and Grukkoh live in Baldur’s Gate 3

Luckily, there is a single way that you can let Buthir and Grukkoh live, walking away from the barn unscathed. Well, unscathed in a physical sense; they will be a little hurt by what you need to say to them to reach this result.

If you are a Berserker Barbarian or have the Intimidation skill, then you will get a new dialogue option once Grukkoh asks what you are doing intruding in on them in the barn. This dialogue option states: “I’M LAUGHING AT YOUR PUNY RUTTING.” This will require a dice roll of 15 to pass.

After saying this, your character will make some mocking gestures and Grukkoh will be so caught off-guard that he will say the moment has been ruined. This results in Grukkoh leaving the barn and the door closing once again. If you open the door again, though, you will initiate combat no matter what, it seems.

