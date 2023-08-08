Baldur’s Gate 3: What to do with the Old Key at Blighted Village in BG3

The key to success is sometimes literally just a key—and in Baldur’s Gate 3, it might be the Old Key. To save your thieves’ tools or a spell slot, it helps to just look around to see if the key to a locked door or chest is simply lying around nearby.

This is exactly the case when it comes to the Old Key in the Blighted Village. While exploring the village, you’ll come across a set of locked doors called the Shabby Wooden Doors; here’s how to open them.

How to open the locked Shabby Wooden Doors in Baldur’s Gate 3

Open sesame. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Old Key that will open the Shabby Wooden Doors is in the upper floor of the building. Take the stairs up and into the wrecked cabin. In the large open room you’ll find the key sitting atop a wooden crate beside the fireplace.

You have arrived at your destination. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Alternatively, you can destroy the cobwebs covering the large hole in this room and jump down to the area the door unlocks.

What’s behind the Shabby Wooden Doors in the Blighted Village in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Opening the doors will give you access to a blacksmith’s workshop brimming with lootable items—mostly weapons. There’s also a special weapon locked in a chest hidden above you in a loft; if you’re not careful you’ll walk right past it.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you read or destroy the Necromancy of Thay in BG3

If you can’t make the jump yourself, Shadowheart will be able to. Take control of her, jump up to the loft, and use a set of thieves’ tools to unlock the chest.

Pretty impressive if you can do a nine-foot vertical jump wearing full armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Inside the chest you’ll find the Steelforged Sword, which can deal 5-10 damage plus a 1d6+4 for piercing damage. If your character doesn’t use swords, then give it to Wyll if he’s in your party.

How to enter the Whispering Dark in Baldur’s Gate 3

Crack open that wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Last but not least in the Blacksmith’s workshop is access to the Whispering Dark, an area you’ll need to access if you want to complete the Necromancy of Thay side quest. Destroy the cracked wall near the blacksmith’s billows to enter. Note that you can also enter by climbing down the well in the middle of the blighted village.

About the author