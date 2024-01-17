Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Heavy Armor in BG3, ranked

Heavy Armor pieces rank among the best loot in Baldur’s Gate 3. Possessing very high DC and usually a few special perks, Heavy Armor is great if you want to get into the action without getting hit too often.

Heavy Armor does not come without its downsides, as you naturally have disadvantage on Stealth checks. For front line fighters looking to absorb hits in-between attacks, there is no better option.

Many Heavy Armor pieces also come with the best bonuses in the game, so you may want to take the Heavily Armored feat just to use some of these pieces. Below are our picks for the best Heavy Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3.

5) Blackguard’s Plate

Delve into the under city to find this rare set of armor | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blackguard’s Plate is a powerful piece of armor that you eventually find in Act Three in the Bhaalist Crypt, found off the NPC That Which Guards just outside of the Murder Tribunal. Though it has an AC of 19 and gives advantage on Wisdom Saving Throws, the piece comes very, very late in the game. By now, you likely would have found another rare or legendary piece further down on this list.

4) Adamantine Splint Armor

The Adamantine armor sets are some of the best in the game | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Adamantine Split armor is a Heavy Armor set with 18 AC that you can get in Act One. The best part of this piece is it completely negates critical hits, meaning you will never take double damage. Also, all melee attacks deal two less damage and melee attackers have the Reeling status effect for two turns after their hit.

To get this armor, you need to go to the Underdark in Act One and gain access to the Grymforge area. You can find the Adamantine Splint Armor mold just outside of the Grymforge. While completing the Grymforge section can be a challenge, this armor set is well worth the pain.

3) Reaper’s Embrace

One of the Dead Three’s chosen must fall to get this armor | Image via Larian Studios

The Reaper’s Embrace comes from Ketheric Thorm, the leader of the Moonrise Towers and chosen of Myrkul. With a 19 AC, the Reaper’s Embrace also intercepts any spell that would move you against your own will. You also gain the Howl of the Dead ability, which halves the movement of all enemies around you and gives you advantage on your attacks.

2) Emblazoned Plate of the Marshal

Wyll’s father is your target if you want this elusive piece | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Emblazoned Plate of the Marshal is an incredible piece of armor that gives fire resistance and a plus two to any Saving Throw you make, alongside a 19 AC. The price for this piece is high, as you need to kill both Wyll and Duke Ravenguard for it.

Given that Wyll is the Duke’s son, he won’t take too kindly to you murdering and looting his father. Duke Ravenguard is also an important figure in the game for many good-aligned campaigns, so you may need to be exceedingly devious to get this item.

1) Helldusk Armor

You need to trespass into Raphael’s home if you want this armor | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Helldusk Armor gives anyone wearing it Heavy Armor proficiency and has a base AC of 21. Anytime a spellcaster makes an action against you, the spellcaster needs to make a Saving Throw; otherwise, they take fire damage. You also get resistance against fire and are immune to burning.

You can only get this armor by visiting the House of Hope and defeating the Devil Raphael. This is an intense fight, that I recommend saving it for the end of your campaign, given the high level of all enemies in Avernus. Though you will only get the weapon for a short time, it will serve you well for the end of your journey.