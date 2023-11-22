Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is a large library of games for eager, subscription-paying players to enjoy, but will Ubisoft’s attempt to immortalize the Na’vi in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be joining this prestigious service?

The Avatar franchise has become as big as anything we’ve ever seen and shows no signs of stopping. So, it only makes sense that Ubisoft, one of the most historic video game companies, is taking a crack at the series with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It meshes bits of the filmic universe fans have come to love, along with new elements and lore-telling.

Like any big-time title that comes along, Xbox players want to know if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be planet-hopping its way onto Xbox Game Pass, offering subscribers a free, day-one journey into uncharted areas of Pandora.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Xbox Game Pass?

Pandora and Xbox’s goals do not align. Image via Ubisoft

There will be no free pass for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as it will not be arriving on Xbox Game Pass now or in the foreseeable future.

The news will come as a blow to Avatar enthusiasts, so much so that we might get conflict about people wanting to engage in free conflict! Nevertheless, neither Xbox nor Ubisoft has made mention of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora landing on Microsoft’s paid service.

There is a tendency for games such as Avatar to skip Xbox Game Pass at launch, probably due to the fees involved, and then add them later on down the line to give the title a second lease of life. With Avatar 3 set for 2025, it wouldn’t be too farfetched to say this is a possibility.

If the notion of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora not coming to Xbox Game Pass doesn't dissuade you though, then keep up to date with the latest news including the title's full release date, and whether Frontiers of Pandora will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.