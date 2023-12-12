How to get Canopy Root in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are plenty of quality resources to gather in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Canopy Root is a necessary material when crafting new weapons—so where exactly do you get it?

Where to find Canopy Root in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora The root cause. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Canopy Root can be found in the Wild Vines biome in the Kinglor Forest, giving you a large search area. You can identify Wild Vines biomes by opening the map and hitting up on the D-Pad to show biomes, which will allow you to see exactly where you are looking. Once you’re in a Wild Vines biome, it’s just a case of looking at the trees to see if there are materials.

The best way to spot Canopy Root is by opening your Hunter’s Guide and pinning the entry, which will highlight Canopy Root in yellow when you use your Na’vi vision. You should use your Na’vi vision when looking at trees and aim your sight around halfway up.

How to get Exquisite Canopy Root in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Your best bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports.