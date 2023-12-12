How to get Canopy Root in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are plenty of quality resources to gather in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Canopy Root is a necessary material when crafting new weapons—so where exactly do you get it?
The world in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is full of resources and materials to add to your collection, which can be used for crafting and cooking, but finding the specific type you need can be a challenging task due to the size of the map. If you’re on the hunt for Canopy Root, however, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.
Where to find Canopy Root in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Canopy Root can be found in the Wild Vines biome in the Kinglor Forest, giving you a large search area.
You can identify Wild Vines biomes by opening the map and hitting up on the D-Pad to show biomes, which will allow you to see exactly where you are looking. Once you’re in a Wild Vines biome, it’s just a case of looking at the trees to see if there are materials.
The best way to spot Canopy Root is by opening your Hunter’s Guide and pinning the entry, which will highlight Canopy Root in yellow when you use your Na’vi vision. You should use your Na’vi vision when looking at trees and aim your sight around halfway up.
How to get Exquisite Canopy Root in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
For Exquisite Canopy Root, you need to head west of the Tangled Lake in the north of the Kinglor Forest—which is located behind the Woodsprite Arches. However, you may struggle to get this area to show up with the name on the map.
You can still find the specific spot, however, by looking west of the Tangled Stream and north of Scout’s Mistake. By opening the map and hitting up on the D-Pad to show biomes, you’ll be able to spot a small Wild Vines biome.
Head there and make sure you have pinned the Canopy Root in the Hunter’s Guide, then use Na’vi vision to highlight the gatherable resource in yellow. Walk up to it and carefully pull down on the left-analog stick and gently pull the right trigger to ensure you get Canopy Root of Pristine quality. For the best chance of getting Exquisite Canopy Root, you should gather the resource during the day.