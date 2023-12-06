How to use the Hunter’s Guide in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Players in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are quickly introduced to the Hunter’s Guide, but how exactly do you use it?

On your journey across the Western Frontier of Pandora, you’ll encounter a variety of creatures, plants, crafting materials, and more, which can overload the senses given the amount of information flooding you at one time. Fortunately, the Hunter’s Guide is your way out of any confusion in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

What is the Hunter’s Guide in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

All the info you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Hunter’s Guide in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora acts as your in-game encyclopedia, providing information and lore about the flora, fauna, enemies, and weapons you will encounter on your adventures across the Western Frontier.

When using your Na’vi vision, you can highlight specific points of interest to unlock their entries in the Hunter’s Guide. Materials and food items are also unlocked in the Hunter’s Guide as you find or cook them, so it’s a great resource for information.

Some entries are automatically unlocked via story progression, while others will require some work on your part to uncover their details.

Using the Hunter’s Guide in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Track exactly what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Hunter’s Guide in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can be accessed at any time via the pause menu and can be quickly accessed via the navigation bar at the top, where it is located between your Map and Quests.

You can use the menus on the left-hand side of the screen to select the Type, Material, and Region where items can be found, and you can click on each item to bring up the full page in the Hunter’s Guide for your selection.

When looking at specific entries in the Hunter’s Guide, you can identify the best locations to find what you’re looking for, and for materials, it will also tell you how to ensure you get the best quality items when harvesting.

If you highlight a creature in the Hunter’s Guide, you can then track it using your Na’vi vision where yellow lines indicate the creature’s path. This is the best way to hunt creatures in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and makes it far easier to locate exactly what you’re looking for.