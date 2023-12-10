How to complete Finding Home Part Two in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Of the many side quests and missions in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the Finding Home quests are particularly challenging, and locating the correct spot for Finding Home Part Two takes some work.

Unlike other missions in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the quest doesn’t tell you exactly where to go. Instead, you get an image and a few tips about the area you should head to. Given the vast size of the map in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it can be tricky to find where to go for Finding Home Part Two, but we’ve got you covered.

How to start Finding Home Part Two in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Hack attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin the Finding Home Part Two side quest in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you first need to locate the Computer Terminal. Priya will tell you she is receiving a signal from an Abandoned RDA Facility and asks you to head there.

The location is in the western area of the Kinglor Forest, near the Coiling Spool Na’vi Camp, and just north of the final location you need to reach to complete Finding Home Part One.

When you arrive at the Abandoned RDA Facility, equip SID and hack the Computer Terminal to unlock SciOps Work Order 002 and the directions to the Comic Book.

Mentor’s River location in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The spot you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SciOps Work Order 002 will direct you to Goassmer Lakes and Mentor’s River, which you can find on the western side of Kinglor Forest. If you have completed Finding Home Part One, this is northeast of the final position.

From the Computer Terminal where you received the Work Order, head northeast. The nearest fast travel point is at the Shaded Grove, where you can travel north to reach the location you are looking for.

You can find the location directly opposite an RDA Facility, so be careful of enemies that will shoot on sight. When you arrive, use your Na’vi vision, and you will be directed to the specific location of the abandoned cabin, which appears as a blue marker.

Once you have landed at the location, head inside the cabin and use your Na’vi vision to highlight the Comic Book, which will appear in blue. Simply walk over and collect it to complete Finding Home Part Two.