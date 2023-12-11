How to complete Finding Home Part Three in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are many side quests to complete in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora but the Finding Home quests will put your navigation skills to the test—so how do you complete Finding Home Part Three?

The Finding Home sidequests in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lead the way to Comic Books, earning you a trophy or achievement for collecting them all, and can be unlocked and completed in any order. In fact, you may find several other parts of the questline before encountering Part Three. Whether you’re looking to start the quest or find out exactly where you need to go, we’ve got you covered.

How to start Finding Home Part Three in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora To start the Finding Home Part One side quest, players must have unlocked the Upper Plains region of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The Computer Terminal you need to hack to unlock the quest is located in the Step’s Cradle region. From The Circle, head southwest and aim for a large island. You can also head west from the fast travel point at the very start of the entrance to the region. The Upper Plains await. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you are at the location, equip SID and hack the Computer Terminal to unlock SciOps Work Order 003 and the directions to the next Comic Book.

Sister’s Steps location in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora The quest will direct you to Sister’s Steps in the Rising Spires domain, which can be found in the southeast of Kinglor’s Forest. Head east of the Memory Painting. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For the quickest fast travel access to the location of the Comic Book, head east of Sunshade Silks towards the Memory Painting on the opposite side of the river. You can find the Cabin slightly east of the Memory Painting.