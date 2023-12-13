How to complete Finding Home Part Five in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Of the many missions and side quests in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, none test your navigation skills as much as the Finding Home questline—so how do you complete Finding Home Part Five?

Finding Home Part Five marks the halfway point of the questline, as there are 10 locations to find in total in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora before you receive details on locating the final Comic Book—which will earn you a trophy or achievement.

If you don’t fancy flying here, there, and everywhere trying to get the job done, you can tick it off quickly by using our Finding Home Part Five guide.

How to start Finding Home Part Five in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Venture into the Clouded Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To start Finding Home Part Five in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you first need to hack the specific Computer Terminal.

The Computer Terminal you need is located in the Stone Cloud Valley domain of the Clouded Forest—the third and final area of the map you unlock via story progression. If you haven’t unlocked the Clouded Forest yet, you can complete the mission by heading to the final location and collecting the Comic Book.

You need to head left of the waterfall in the north of the Stone Cloud Valley domain, where the Computer Terminal can be found near an RDA Facility. Head inside, equip SID, and hack the Computer Terminal to receive the hint for the next Comic Book location.

Leaning Pillar Valley location in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Look beneath the cliffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To find the next Comic Book and complete Finding Home Part Five, you will need to travel to The Stone Hold domain and locate the Leaning Pillar Valley region in the Upper Plains. The location is to the north of the domain, west of the Mother of Rivers.

When you zoom out on the map, the fringes of The Stone Hold domain will show as a blue line. Look for the spot pictured above, right near the edge of the domain and beneath some cliffs. The Cabin is hard to spot as it is located within a group of bushes.

Once you land, use your Na’vi vision to highlight the Comic Book in blue and collect it. This will complete the Finding Home Part Five side quest.