Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage getting DLC?

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage looking to be the only bit of Assassin’s Creed content series fans will have for the foreseeable future, players are naturally wondering whether Ubisoft Bordeaux will release any DLC to keep Basim’s story going.

The prospect of taking Basim on another adventure is doubtlessly an appealing one—here’s what Assassin’s Creed fans have to look forward to in Mirage‘s post-launch future.

Will Assassin’s Creed Mirage have expansions?

Ubisoft has already made a statement on this very topic, as it happens. The short answer is that no, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will not receive any post-launch DLC, which is a real shame. The game’s creative director, Stephane Boudon, has gone on record saying that Ubisoft Bordeaux “has no plan for DLC or extensive post-launch” when it comes to Mirage. There’s also no Season Pass for the game, despite this add-on being an Assassin’s Creed tradition by now (Valhalla had two!), which also points to Ubisoft most likely intending to stick by this statement.

It does make sense, as Mirage is a smaller game both in scope and budget, and the additional resources that would be required to make a meaty DLC would be hard to justify. It could also simply be that there’s little room for expansion, as Mirage’s Baghdad is represented in its entirety, and the time period doesn’t allow for much historical exploration outside of the conflicts already covered in the main story. The first Assassin’s Creed game didn’t have any DLC either, so you can look at this as yet another way in which Mirage pays homage to the classic.

Given how well-received most of the series’ DLC has been, however, it seems like a missed opportunity. Assassin’s Creed DLC often explores new, creative ideas: Syndicate’s Jack the Ripper DLC was the best part of that entire game, Origins‘ DLC meaningfully added to the lore of the series as a whole, and Brotherhood‘s DLC was just plain fun. Who doesn’t love Leonardo da Vinci? For such a refreshing, stealth-focused experience, not having any expansion to that relatively short runtime is, indeed, a shame.

All is not lost for Mirage fans, however. With Valhalla having established a miraculously preserved Basim as the new modern-day protagonist, it’s inevitable that he’s going to crop up in future games down the line, even if it is just as the connective tissue between whichever historical periods Ubisoft sets its sights on next. And, of course, there’s always the world of modding if you’re craving more…

