Where is Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

It may seem an embarrassing thing to wonder about, but the city of Baghdad—and the larger Middle East—unfortunately, hasn’t been on the Western gaming world’s radar for quite some time. If you’re curious about where precisely Assassin’s Creed‘s newest setting is or its cultural context, look no further than this very guide.

Unlike previous games’ settings such as London, Rome or Athens, Baghdad is rarely in the spotlight—which is a real shame because there’s a lot this city has to offer both in the game and outside of it.

Where is Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s Baghdad?

The city of Baghdad has been the cultural and economic center of what is now Iraq since its construction midway through the eighth century. In the Islamic Golden Age, which Mirage is set right in the middle of, it was the largest city in both the Middle East and the world as a whole, although the former title has since been taken by Cairo (which we might see in a sequel to Assassin’s Creed Origins if we’re lucky).

As a major trade city, Baghdad was a massive, diverse melting pot, which is reflected admirably in the game. One only has to take a stroll through the stunning recreation of Karkh’s bazaar to see just how much of the Old World from Greece to China is represented here, bringing back memories of Assassin’s Creed Revelations‘ similarly worldly Constantinople. With so many people and so much coin passing through Baghdad—not to mention that it was the seat of religion for that entire region—it’s little surprise that the sinister Order of the Ancients would seek to control it from behind the scenes. You’ll see all of Baghdad as you work through Mirage‘s main missions, so make sure to slow down every once in a while to take it all in and admire Ubisoft’s still unparalleled talent at creating a tangible sense of place.

However, Baghdad has lost some of its prominence over the years, beginning with a Mongol sacking in the thirteenth century and, of course, the US-backed Iraq War in the early 2000s, both of which were immensely destructive to both the city itself, its culture, and its importance on the world stage. Luckily, Basim’s journey takes place far before any of the misfortune that befalls his birthplace—but given Valhalla‘s twist ending, one has to wonder what he thinks of Baghdad in its modern-day context. Hopefully, he’s gotten better at dismounting camels in the meantime.

About the author