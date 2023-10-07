How to dismount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

It might not be as expansive as other recent games in the Assassin’s Creed series, but Assassin’s Creed Mirage still has a fairly large map, and that means a mount is going to come in handy. The first mount you’ll get is a camel, and like anyone who’s ridden a camel in real life, you’ll soon be wondering: “How the hell do I get off this thing?”

I know I did. And I tried everything. I tried tapping every button, and tried holding every button for a couple of seconds. But for the life of me, I couldn’t find a way to dismount my camel.

After a futile few minutes of hitting random buttons and cursing to myself, to the camel, and to Ubisoft, I put the question to other members of the Dot Esports Assassin’s Creed team, and the answer made me roll my eyes (and curse Ubisoft a little more).

What is the dismount button in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

This is the exact moment when the button meter appears i.e. when it’s no longer useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The answer I got from Issy, who wrote our review of the game, was exactly this:

“Hold Circle.”

“For a while.”

Emphasis on for a while. Yes, to dismount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you have to hold Circle or B for more than a few seconds, and the visual indicator won’t appear until the “Dismount” meter is almost 75% full.

Now that you’ve managed to dismount from a horse or camel in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you might have wandered off too far and need to find your mount. Fortunately, we have a guide on how to call your mount too.

