How to dismount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

It might not be as expansive as other recent games in the Assassin’s Creed series, but Assassin’s Creed Mirage still has a fairly large map, and that means a mount is going to come in handy. The first mount you’ll get is a camel, and like anyone who’s ridden a camel in real life, you’ll soon be wondering: “How the hell do I get off this thing?”
I know I did. And I tried everything. I tried tapping every button, and tried holding every button for a couple of seconds. But for the life of me, I couldn’t find a way to dismount my camel.
After a futile few minutes of hitting random buttons and cursing to myself, to the camel, and to Ubisoft, I put the question to other members of the Dot Esports Assassin’s Creed team, and the answer made me roll my eyes (and curse Ubisoft a little more).
What is the dismount button in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?
The answer I got from Issy, who wrote our review of the game, was exactly this:
“Hold Circle.”
“For a while.”
Emphasis on for a while. Yes, to dismount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you have to hold Circle or B for more than a few seconds, and the visual indicator won’t appear until the “Dismount” meter is almost 75% full.
Now that you’ve managed to dismount from a horse or camel in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you might have wandered off too far and need to find your mount. Fortunately, we have a guide on how to call your mount too.