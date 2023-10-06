How to call your mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

It's like the taxi of ancient times, if you think about it.

Calling your mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is imperative if you want to travel around the expansive city of Baghdad quickly.

As Assassin’s Creed games have gotten bigger, so has the need for transport. Now, you can’t exactly go roaring around in a Bugatti Veyron in the 9th century, so an able mount will suffice.

If you’re unsure of how to do this or you’ve forgotten what Assassin’s Creed Mirage has told you, we’ve got the perfect reminder right here.

How to get your mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Your mount will become a best friend. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To summon your mount in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you need to hold the right D-Pad button on PlayStation and Xbox, or X on a PC keyboard.

When there are so many controls and features to keep on top of, it can be easy to forget how to perform certain actions. Calling your mount is something I admittedly forgot how to do in Assassin’s Creed Mirage until I did what you are probably doing right now.

Another way this action can be confusing is because if you press the appropriate button on your platform once, then Basim will whistle enemies instead. You need to remember to hold the button down to actually call your mount to your side.

From there, it’s Triangle on PlayStation, Y on Xbox, and E on PC to actually climb onto your mount. You’re then free to investigate Baghdad at your leisure, maybe in the pursuit of Dirhams?

About the author