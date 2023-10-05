How to make Dirhams fast in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dirham is the primary form of currency you will use in Assassin’s Creed Mirage for the majority of your purchases. Even as you complete the various missions and contracts for the Hidden Ones, you might find yourself with relatively few coins to your name.

Thankfully, there is a spot where you can quickly amass hundreds of Dirham.

Pickpocketing is by far the easiest and most lucrative way to make Dirham in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. However, there are only a few areas around ancient Baghdad that provide a densely populated center that makes this an effective farming technique, though these areas are definitely the spot to make the most money.

If you are trying to make Dirham in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s where you need to go.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage pickpocketing guide

Where to farm money in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The best place to pickpocket and farm Dirham is at the trade area in the Southwestern portion of the Round City. The easiest way to find this densely populated area is by zooming in on the map and locating the Cartographer icon. Place your map marker and head here.

This spot at the Round City has hundreds of pouches just waiting to be pickpocketed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you go, you should be aware this area is not only populated with civilians and traders but also tons of guards. I first entered this area with a high notoriety level and ended up fighting more guards than pickpocketing, so make sure to square away your bounty first.

Once at the Cartographer, open your Eagle Vision and you should see dozens of glowing pouches nearby. To seize this opportunity, walk behind the NPC with an available pouch to steal and complete the pickpocket minigame.

How to make pickpocketing easier

If you want to make this experience even easier, you can navigate through the menus and activate Guaranteed Pick Pocket. Activating this negates the timing mini-game and automatically awards you the pouch’s contents without raising your notoriety level at all. You can also invest skill points into the Pickpocket Master Skill in the Trickster Skill Tree which achieves this same effect.

Pouches that can be pickpocketed will glow in Eagle Vision | Screenshot by Dot Esports

What happens if there are no pouches to pickpocket?

If you notice the available pouches to pickpocket from are getting low, you can reset this by sitting on a bench and passing time. After this, simply activate your Eagle Vision again and get back to the grind.

Whenever I did this method, I didn’t actually get much Dirham, but instead got plenty of small jewelry items such as Emerald Rings or Jade Medallions. In many cases looting jewelry is actually better than getting small sums of Dirham, as these items sell for much more at traders.

