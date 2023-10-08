Best Assassin’s Creed Mirage mods

It may not be on the level of Starfield, but Assassin’s Creed Mirage already has a wide selection of mods to choose from less than a week after launch. There are quite a few that go beyond just changing the game and outright enhancing it, and definitely shouldn’t be passed up by PC players looking to customize their experience even further.

Whether you’re looking for visual tweaks, physics engine fixes, or just being as overpowered as humanly possible, this list of standout mods for Assassin’s Creed Mirage has you covered.

Five Assassin’s Creed Mirage mods you don’t want to miss

Unfortunately, Ubisoft’s in-house Anvil engine isn’t quite as modular as the likes of Bethesda’s Creation Engine, so any potential modifications to Mirage are limited in scope. That doesn’t mean there’s not already quite a bit to choose from, however—it just comes with the caveat that you’ll often also need a piece of external software like Cheat Engine or ReShade to make the game a little more cooperative.

Disable Chromatic Aberration by Kamzik123

This effect sucks. There’s no other way to put it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even for a game as flexible with its accessibility, difficulty and HUD options as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there’s unfortunately no way to turn off the excessive, messy and completely mandatory chromatic aberration effect. Dying Light was famous for using this visual trick to emulate the look of an old zombie movie, but in Mirage‘s more grounded historical Baghdad, it’s distracting and headache-inducing (in the most literal sense possible; it’s given me a migraine).

A mod enabling players to disable it is currently among the top Mirage-related downloads on Nexus and is all but essential for players with sensitive eyes.

Fast Launch by instanity

The “this game was developed by a diverse team” startup message has been an Assassin’s Creed staple from the very first game, helping Ubisoft sidestep any controversies that come from covering sensitive topics like race, religion or historical atrocities. This time around, however, it’s part of a lengthy intro sequence that plays every time you boot up the game.

Now, you can save those precious seconds with a mod that removes that intro video entirely. The faster you get in the game, after all, the faster you can start taking down the Order of the Ancients and save Baghdad. It just makes sense.

Cloth Physics Improvements by Kamzik123

An Assassin lives or dies by how cool their robe is, sometimes literally. Basim’s flowy, multi-layered outfit is a joy to look at, but in motion, its many dangly cloth bits can seem to float in the air unnaturally or fail to respond to movement like they would in real life.

For physics purists, the Cloth Physics Improvements mod gives the cloth in the game a bit more weight, selling the impression that it exists in the real world and interacts with the objects around it, including Basim’s body. It’s important to note that there are several versions of this mod depending on the FPS you’re playing with, with the 2.5x version looking best with the standard 60 FPS.

Real Life AC Mirage Reshades by Scottyus1

While it isn’t quite real life, as the title claims, this collection of ReShade presets nonetheless makes Baghdad far easier on the eyes. Mirage is an absolutely beautiful game as it is, and the tweaks to color grading and textures here only make it even more so.

You do need the external software ReShade to play with this selection of visual touchups, but the extra eye candy is well worth the additional download. For best results, play with the chromatic aberration remover linked earlier in this list and enjoy the beautiful, eyestrain-free game that results.

Infinite Skill Points by ModEngine

Is this one technically just cheating? Yes. Is it still extremely fun to rampage through Baghdad as a maxed-out Basim without all of the grinding? Also yes.

This simple tweak does exactly what it says it does, giving you an infinite amount of skill points to work with right from the jump. No more will you have to grind out Contracts or work through the story to earn skill points. It probably goes without saying that this one is best saved for a second playthrough, so you don’t completely kill the game’s natural power progression, but being the deadliest thing on two legs is endlessly entertaining, regardless.

