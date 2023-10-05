How long is Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Ubisoft has a track record of making enormous Assassin’s Creed games, so let’s clear things up about how long it should take to complete Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The scale and scope of Assassin’s Creed games have steadily increased game on game. It got to the point that in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you could feasibly spend 100 hours in-game and still not come close to seeing everything it has to offer.

On the contrary, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is looking to reestablish the status quo of the earlier Assassin’s Creed adventures. I was apprehensive heading into Mirage that it would be another arduous climb to the full-completion summit, so let’s see if Ubisoft has toned down the amount of content.

How long does it take to complete Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Even Basim looks relaxed about the length of the game. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Assassins’s Creed Mirage should take between 20 to 30 hours to complete—depending on your playstyle and how investigative you are.

In the words of Ubisoft Bordeaux lead producer Fabian Salomon via PCGamesN, “For most players, conquering the streets of Baghdad alongside the young Basim will take about 20 to 23 hours.”

How long for 100 percent completion in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

When you factor in side quests and collectibles, the overall completion time will actually be closer to the 25 to 30-hour mark.

Either way, this is a vast difference compared to recent games like Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, that easily required 50 to 150 hours for full completion.

This is definitely the way for Ubisoft to go moving forward, especially in such a competitive market with so many long, open-world games to choose from.

