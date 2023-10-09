How to get the Northern Oasis Gear Chests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Northern Oasis Gear Chests take players to an underwater adventure in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as it’s located inside a cave that can only be accessed through the bottom of a lake.

When you get to the location, you’ll find three chests that will be storing some of the best items in AC Mirage. While getting to this location will be relatively easy if you already have the viewpoint unlocked, you can also get there by calling your mount.

Where to find the Northern Oasis Gear chests in AC Mirage

As the name suggests, players will need to the Northern Oasis to find its respective Gear chests. You can find Northern Oasis on the north side of the map; it’s the only lake in the middle of the desert. I used the nearby viewpoint to get to the location, as I unlocked it previously. While you’re at the location, you can also visit a nearby village to solve the Surrender Enigma.

You’ll need to go out for a little swim to get to the Northern Oasis Gear chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports The entrance of the cave will also be marked on the map when you zoom in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open all the chests at Northern Oasis, you’ll need 10 Mysterious Shards, which are scattered all around the map as collectibles.

If you have shards ready, here’s how you can access the Northern Oasis Gear chests.

Jump into the Northern Oasis lake and dive toward the Hidden Entrance. Watch your breath as you dive deeper and look for an opening in between the rocks. Proceed through the opening, and you’ll eventually get to a cave where you can resurface. Move inside the cave and go through the obstacles until you come to a dark room with three glowing walls. Approach glowing triangles before the walls and use your Mysterious Shards to unlock them.

Dive into the water as you get to the middle of the lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports Continue to dive and make your way to this little cave entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports As you get closer to the entrance, its mark will appear on your HUD. Screenshot by Dot Esports Once you’re in the cave continue to move while going through obstacle. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll eventually get to a room with the three chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports Time to spend those Mysterious Shards. Screenshot by Dot Esports The three chests will also appear on the map when you’re in the same room with them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What items do you get from the Northern Oasis Gear chests in AC Mirage?

When you get to the Northern Oasis Gear chests’ location, you can claim the following items:

The Samsaama Dagger for two Mysterious Shards. The Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword for Mysterious Shards. The Milad’s Outfit for five Mysterious Shards.

