How to get the Northern Oasis Gear Chests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Northern Oasis Gear Chests take players to an underwater adventure in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as it’s located inside a cave that can only be accessed through the bottom of a lake.
When you get to the location, you’ll find three chests that will be storing some of the best items in AC Mirage. While getting to this location will be relatively easy if you already have the viewpoint unlocked, you can also get there by calling your mount.
Where to find the Northern Oasis Gear chests in AC Mirage
As the name suggests, players will need to the Northern Oasis to find its respective Gear chests. You can find Northern Oasis on the north side of the map; it’s the only lake in the middle of the desert. I used the nearby viewpoint to get to the location, as I unlocked it previously. While you’re at the location, you can also visit a nearby village to solve the Surrender Enigma.
To open all the chests at Northern Oasis, you’ll need 10 Mysterious Shards, which are scattered all around the map as collectibles.
If you have shards ready, here’s how you can access the Northern Oasis Gear chests.
- Jump into the Northern Oasis lake and dive toward the Hidden Entrance.
- Watch your breath as you dive deeper and look for an opening in between the rocks.
- Proceed through the opening, and you’ll eventually get to a cave where you can resurface.
- Move inside the cave and go through the obstacles until you come to a dark room with three glowing walls.
- Approach glowing triangles before the walls and use your Mysterious Shards to unlock them.
What items do you get from the Northern Oasis Gear chests in AC Mirage?
When you get to the Northern Oasis Gear chests’ location, you can claim the following items:
- The Samsaama Dagger for two Mysterious Shards.
- The Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword for Mysterious Shards.
- The Milad’s Outfit for five Mysterious Shards.