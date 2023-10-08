Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve the Surrender Enigma

The Surrender Enigma is one of three Enigmas in the Wilderness region of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Enigmas are maps or clues that lead to Outfit Dyes or Talismans. This one is a written clue that hints at the location of a Talisman.

Here’s where to find the Surrender Enigma, how to solve the clue, and where to find the Talisman.

Where to find the Surrender Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The note from ‘D’ is lying on top of a tomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Surrender Enigma is on the northeast edge of the Tomb of Zubaydah region of the Wilderness, which is just outside the Gate of Tahir on the west side of the city. When you get close, it’ll appear on your HUD and map, and there are no tricks involved in reaching it.

How to solve the Surrender Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Rebel’s Talisman is in his home village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Surrender Enigma is a note to someone called Asif written by someone with the initial ‘D’. It appears that D was a rebel who has grown weary of bloodshed and abandoned the cause, returning to his “life north of the oasis in the village of my birth.” That part I’ve quoted is the clue. You’ll find the Talisman in that village.

Where to find the Surrender Enigma Talisman

You’re not heading for the white circle but for the little red arrow at the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve already unlocked it, fast travel to the Northern Oasis and head north. If not, then do what I did and mount your trusty camel or horse. The Northern Oasis is easy to find on the map. It’s the blue teardrop shape northwest of Baghdad city and east of Anbar. You can also see the village in question on the map. It’s directly north of the Northern Oasis at the very tip of the land.

You’re definitely going to get wet feet for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you first reach the village, you’ll discover that it’s called Ukbara. But the exact location of the Talisman won’t be revealed. Enigma treasures don’t appear on your HUD or map in the same way many other items do. Nor do they show up in Eagle Vision. So, you really have to search (or use this guide).

As a pirate would never say, red box marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Surrender Enigma note mentions the severe flooding that had befallen Ukbara, and that, too, is a clue. The Talisman is in the part of the village worst hit by the floods, at the very northernmost tip, on a small island that was presumably once a house. Make your way there, and you’ll see a slight shimmering on the ground. That is the location of the Rebel’s Talisman, which is a fine addition to any outfit, including Ezio’s.

About the author