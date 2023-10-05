How to unlock Ezio’s outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Right from the start, Assassin’s Creed Mirage was pitched as a love letter to fans of the classic games in the series, and it doesn’t get much more classic than Ezio Auditore da Firenze and his Assassin outfit.

Ezio’s trilogy of games (a feat yet unmatched by any series protagonist) rocketed Assassin’s Creed to new heights of popularity, and Mirage pays homage to him by including one of his many outfits for Basim to wear.

This time, it’s his setting-appropriate robes from Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, which saw him embark on a quest for truth through the Middle East much like Basim himself. While the actual process of unlocking the outfit is fairly straightforward, you may still be restricted from it depending on how many Ubisoft games you’ve played in the past.

How do you get Ezio’s robes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Ezio’s oufit is one of many Ubisoft Connect rewards you can pick up. Screenshot via Ubisoft

As with a lot of Ubisoft’s bonus content, Ezio’s robes cannot be earned by playing the game, but must be redeemed through the attached Ubisoft Connect service.

In order to get Ezio’s outfit in Mirage, you’ll need both an Ubisoft account connected to the platform you’re playing on and enough Units—Ubisoft Connect’s currency—to redeem for the outfit. Ezio’s robes cost a staggering 100 Units, but clearly Ubisoft knows how beloved he is by the fanbase.

The easiest ways to get Units are by completing straightforward challenges in certain Ubisoft games to earn them (most of which you’ll complete without even trying), or buying Ubisoft games through the UPlay storefront. It goes without saying that just running through a Far Cry game you’ve been putting off will be far less costly than going on a shopping spree for the sole purpose of earning Units.

Finally, with your Units in hand, all you have to do is navigate to Mirage‘s Ubisoft Connect page and redeem them for the “Ezio Revelations Costume” reward. You can also access Ubisoft Connect directly from within the game, but on consoles it’s generally a laggier, buggier experience than using your browser.

Provided you’ve linked your accounts, you’ll immediately gain access to the costume and be able to dress up as the Italian Stallion himself, smooth voice and suave personality not included—as it’s a cosmetic costume and not a proper outfit, however, it won’t come with any stat bonuses besides looking really good.

If you’re after more nostalgia, there’s also an Altair outfit to be unlocked that hearkens back to the very first Assassin’s Creed and a so-called Iconic Filter that replicates at least a small part of that game’s feel. If you squint hard enough, it’s almost like you’re back in 2007!

