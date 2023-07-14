This Armored Core fan’s perfect setup takes mech fighting to the next level

Have you ever wanted to pilot a Gundam? Well, unless someone out there is hiding something massive that won’t be happening anytime soon, but fortunately, there is a way you can get some of that experience in Armored Core: one eager fan has got For Answer running with dual joystick support today and it looks epic.

Gliding, flying, and fighting, all of Armored Core’s fast pace mechanics are shown off in a video shared on Twitter on July 10. Natively Armored Core: For Answer doesn’t have joystick support, but with a little tech savvy this creator got things functioning.

To run this controller scheme the creator used the PS3 emulator RPCS3, alongside Xpadder to get the joysticks fully mapped out. Unfortunately, there was one drawback with this method, which is that the joystick directionality is restricted to just eight directions. After one glance at the finished product though, we can easily look past that.

Armored Core for Answer (on rpcs3 emulator) with dual joysticks gameplay#ARMOREDCORE pic.twitter.com/XEmr3ct6CM — Terry Wang (@TerryWang0206) July 7, 2023

Before you get gitty with excitement, it would be quite the shock if Armored Core 6 shipped with joystick support, so for the time being, if you want to try this out you’ll need to venture back in time to vintage AC titles.

Related: New to Armored Core? One dedicated fan has a massive infographic just for you

Lucky for you, many of the previous Armored Core titles have been gems that a lot of players have missed out on. With the popularity of FromSoftware’s Souls series, most notably Elden Ring, much of the spotlight has been taken away from the dev’s long-running AC franchise. But that’s all set to change this August.

Whether you’re a newcomer or a veteran, Armored Core 6 is one of the year’s most highly anticipated games. The next chapter in the saga lands on Aug. 26.

About the author