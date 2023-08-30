Armored Core 6: What Reverse-Joint Builds have to offer in AC6

The best way to take to the skies.

Among the many types of mechs you can build in Armored Core 6 (AC6), few will compare to the heights you can ascend to with a Reverse-Joint build.

To properly maximize its utility, it’s important to understand what you’re looking for when putting together a Reverse-Joint AC.

What makes Reverse-Joint mechs so good in AC6?

What sets the Reverse-Joint build apart from other ACs is their vertical mobility. Reverse-Joints have a frog-like jump that allows you to reach ludicrous heights without burning any EN. As such, you can scale mountains with ease—or consistently take the high ground in a dogfight.

Another asset that Reverse-Joints bring to the table is their emphasis on agile, unpredictable movement. For players that love the rush of avoiding a flood of bullets and finding the perfect opening to counterattack, Reverse-Joints are for you. Not only are they fast, but they help your boosts, accentuating an evasive playstyle.

Best build for Reverse-Joint mech in AC6

As for what to put into a Reverse-Joint mech, you’ll want to equip shoulder missiles that will lock down the target, allowing you to more easily fly in circles around them so they can’t lock onto you.

Personally, I find that equipping different types of missile launchers allows you to attack from more angles, giving you a higher chance of landing a hit. For example, I currently use the BML-G1/PO3VTC-08 Vertical Missile Launcher for one shoulder and the BML-G2/P16SPL-08 Split Missile Launcher for the other.

When considering the weight and EN load limits of your mech, you’ll want to focus on your boosters and generator above all else; after all, mobility is why you’re using a Reverse-Joint in the first place.

I use the Fluegel/21Z Booster and DF-GN-06 Ming-Tang Generator. Since these parts can be costly against your load limits, you’ll need to shop light elsewhere. This will probably come at the cost of your durability—try to sacrifice AP instead of Attitude Stability, since you really don’t want to be staggered with a machine that necessitates movement.

There are two main downsides of using Reverse-Joint legs. The first is that, on average, they handle a lower load limit than their competitors. The second is that they are sometimes lacking in durability, since boosters and generators will come first and foremost.

If you’re looking to equip all of your strongest weapons and be able to take more blows, a tank build might be for you.

