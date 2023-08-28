Armored Core 6: Which of the four types of legs are best in AC6?

Among the many, many customizations offered in Armored Core 6 (AC6), the legs are one of the most impactful decisions you can make when putting together your mech.

Not only do the legs impact the load you can carry, but each of the four types offers unique movement options that drastically alter your approach to combat. It’s worthwhile to analyze each type to determine which is truly the best leg in AC6.

Which leg type is the best in AC6?

Bipedal

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bipedals are the default legs that you start the game with. Obviously, these are the most balanced type, offering a straightforward gameplay experience. This type is great for all-around movement, as your ability to dash, fly, and dodge are all equally viable with the right boosters. The only downside is that its load limit of most bipedals is lower than the other types, which may limit your loadouts.

Related: Armored Core 6: All Leg parts in AC6

Reverse-Joint

Screenshot by Dot Esports

At a glance, these might look to be the same as Bipedals, but their gameplay is completely unique. Reverse-Joints specialize in quick jumps, allowing for insanely fast ascension due to their high jumps not consuming EN. Additionally, they boost on the ground by hopping in whichever direction you choose. Honestly, they seem very similar to frogs in how they navigate a terrain. Their ability to scale a mountain or get the high ground on enemies is commendable, but the jumps leave them vulnerable for a split second before they leave the ground.

Tetrapod

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now onto the big boys. The Tetrapod is a four-legged machine that specializes in hovering, which is great for players who want to reign down on their enemies from above. It may be slower than the two-legged mechs, but it’s arguably the easiest to move around with while firing since the hover mechanic allows you to fly freely through the air. It’s more durable than the two-legged machines, plus it possesses a bigger load limit. To top it all off, its ability to deal with recoil-inducing weapons while moving perfectly complements its hovering mechanic, allowing you to use heavy weapons like bazookas and cannons without having to stop.

Tank

Screenshot by Dot Esports

What more is there to say? It’s a Tank! Well for starters, the load limit improves significantly with Tank legs, allowing you to equip the heaviest of guns without issue. You’ll almost never have to worry about that pesky “Overburden” notification with these legs. As you might expect, Tanks also have the biggest health pool, making them much more forgiving if you take a hit. And much like Tetrapods, their heavy size means that they won’t face recoil when firing with heavy weapons.

The weaknesses of Tanks are obvious: they’re massive targets and they’re slow, both on the ground and in the air. While they are capable of drifting, it’s not as reliable for avoiding gunfire as opposed to ACs of the other leg types, so you’ll have to instead rely on killing quickly with your big guns.

Related: Armored Core 6: Why tank builds are the best in AC6

While the best leg type can depend on the playstyle that players want to go for, I find the Tank to be the most reliable in the main campaign. The heavy artillery and extra defense allow for a more forgiving gameplay experience in the otherwise merciless warzone of Rubicon. That said, fighting from the high ground proves to be very effective, to which Reverse-Joints and Tetrapods have the upper hand in. Personally, I would say that Bipedals might be the weakest of the four types, but they make up for it by being the easiest to use.

Now that you know, go build yourself a Tank and enjoy the sheer power that goes along with it.

About the author