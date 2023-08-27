Armored Core 6: All Leg parts in AC6

In Armored Core 6, the legs of your mech are quite possibly the most crucial part of all. While the other parts are important for keeping your stats up or maintaining your EN pool, it’s the legs that will determine your overall playstyle, whether it be a balanced brawler, a walking tank, or even an actual tank—treads and all.

Luckily, every leg part available in the Parts Shop is listed below for your convenience, hopefully saving you from buyer’s remorse.

Every Leg part in the Armored Core 6 Parts Shop

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here are all the Leg parts you can pick up from the AC6 Parts Shop, as well as a little bit about their benefits and drawbacks to help you decide which ones to make a part of your very own AC.

2C-2000 Crawler

2C-2000 Crawler is an apt name for your starter legs, given how slow you’ll feel using them. If you’re going for a midweight build, you’ll want to graduate to the Melander as soon as possible, but if you have anything else in mind, these aren’t the legs you’re going to want for that.

Nachtreiher/42E

The Nachtreiher/42E legs, with their blazing speed and slick aesthetic, help your AC feel like the F1 car of unethical combat mechs, which can be good for snatching those pesky Battle Logs. Much like an F1 car, however, they don’t do too well against homing missiles. When you’re using these, you want to constantly be on the move, lest your race be ended prematurely.

Kasuar/42Z

The Kasuar/42Z is the first set of reverse joint legs that become available, and your first chance to start branching out into nonstandard configurations. They crank up the Nactreiher’s strengths to 11, giving you unparalleled aerial superiority with heightened jumps and Quick Boosts that cover more distance, but their EN cost and fragility are considerable.

DF-LG-08 TIAN-QIANG

The DF-LG-08 TIAN-QIANG legs are great for pilots getting into heavyweight builds that haven’t unlocked the tank treads yet. Don’t expect these legs to carry you anywhere particularly quickly, but know that you will be adequately protected on the journey.

VP-422

The VP-422, and the rest of Arquebus’ parts, are often overlooked in favor of the Melander frames. While somehow both heavier and less stable than the competing Melander parts, they are sturdier—but all of these differences are negligible at best.

VP-424

VP-424, on the other hand, is where Arquebus truly shines. The unique tetrapod design enables your AC to hover in midair, essentially turning it into an aerial weapons platform. If the high-speed dogfighting of the Kasuar legs doesn’t appeal to you, slot in some tetrapod legs instead and rain death upon your enemies from above.

LG-011 Melander

The LG-011 Melander legs and their other associated parts are a solid choice for an early-game midweight build. Much like the starter legs, they don’t really excel at any one thing overall, but not specializing is in itself a specialization.

LG-012 Melander CE

You may think that the LG-012 Melander CE, as a preorder bonus, has a leg up on other normally available parts, and you’d be absolutely right. While it can be unlocked normally through main story progression, as with the other Parts Shop parts on this list, players who have it from the jump should absolutely take advantage of its stats and midweight construction to tear through the early missions.

LG-022T Bornemizza

The LG-022T Bornemizza is another nonstandard leg part, turning your AC into a literal tank. While you obviously lose some speed and maneuverability going from legs to treads, the defense and stability are absolutely ridiculous—so if you’re willing to make that sacrifice, you could do far worse than the Juggernaut approach.

This guide will be updated over time as more parts are discovered in AC6.

