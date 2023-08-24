Armored Core 6: How to beat the Juggernaut in AC6

Your first real boss fight in Armored Core 6 comes on a mission called Operation Wallclimber. You’ll face off against a massive treaded tank packing several powerful cannons, missile launchers, and a mine thrower. Here’s how to beat it.

Your Build

Generally speaking, you want to focus on balance for this fight with a good mix of AP (health), firepower, and mobility. This fight also takes place in the game’s first act so there won’t be a ton of parts or weapons to choose from.

We recommend:

a medium weight build

the Turner autocannon

the plasma sword

4-pack missile launchers for each shoulder

Juggernaut Attack Phase I

Yep. It’s so big you can stand on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll have the help of an ally, Rusty, for the beginning of the fight, so this phase is actually the easiest. The Juggernaut charges in the opening attack phase so be sure to dodge out of the way. Getting hit will knock your health down by 3,000 points.

Attacking from the front has no effect so don’t waste ammo – it’ll bounce right off its thick armor. You’ll need to get behind the Juggernaut in order to do damage. In the first attack phase wait for the Juggernaut to charge and then quickly catch up to it as it’s turning. Use your dodge to quickly skip up and around it and then attack its weak spot on its vulnerable back.

Dip, duck, dodge, dive, and dodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Use the plasma sword as your opening attack as its auto-targeting will draw you right on top of the Juggernaut’s back. After your two sword slashes, unleash your missiles (at this range you can’t miss) and fire your autocannon.

Juggernaut Attack Phase II

It’s a minefield out there. Literally. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With the Juggernaut at half health, Rusty will leave you to finish it off. In this attack phase the Juggernaut will stick to the corners and cover its flanks with mines. Boost over the top of the Juggernaut to get at its back and follow the same attack plan: slash, missiles, shoot.

Be quick and stay as close to the Juggernaut as you can as it doesn’t sit still for long in this phase of the fight. Avoid the mines by flying over them and dodge the blasts from its cannons, but at least now it won’t try and charge directly at you.

The Juggernaut goes down

Reduced to a pile of scrap. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

And there you have it, the Juggernaut is no more. This boss fight is emblematic of the core abilities you’ll need to hone: dodging, timing your attacks, and tuning your build for the demands of the encounter. Armored Core 6 is easy to play but difficult to master, be sure to check out our other guides to help earn your stripes on the battlefields of Rubicon.

