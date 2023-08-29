Armored Core 6: The best Generators to avoid EN Shortfall in AC6

Have you ever tried crafting your perfect build in Armored Core 6 but been stopped by the term “EN Shortfall?” When this term pops up in your Garage, it means the parts you have equipped are emitting too much energy for your current build to handle.

When you see EN Shortfall appear, you will need to either change up your weapons and armor to reduce your energy output or equip a new Generator. The Generators are the only part in AC6 that can decrease or increase your EN Load capacity. When you equip a new Generator, you will see your maximum EN Load go up or down.

For the most part, you want to maintain a higher EN Load so you have the ability to equip a wider variety of parts.

Avoid ‘EN Shortfall’ in Armored Core 6 with these generators

The term EN Shortfall popping up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s worth noting just because a Generator offers a high maximum EN Load, it’s not always the best Generator to use. Higher capacity Generators often carry more negatives than positives, as they might drastically lower your EN Recharge rate or overall energy capacity.

However, if you’re dead set on avoiding EN Shortfall in AC6, there are several good options. As a note, it’s possible there are more Generators yet to be unlocked, so this list may not encompass all of the highest-capacity Generators. It draws from all of the Generators I have managed to find in AC6 so far:

VP-20D

VP-20C

AG-T-005 Hokushi

AG-E-013 YABA

VE-20C

DF-GN-06 MING-TANG

One of the highest capacity Generators in AC6. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All of these Generators are well above the halfway point of the EN Load line. The VP-20D and the VE-20C have the highest EN Load capacity, from what I can tell, so I went with either of these to avoid ever seeing the term EN Shortfall again in AC6.

