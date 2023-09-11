Armored Core 6: Tips to S-Rank Missions in AC6

For players tackling the massive undertaking of 100 percent-ing Armored Core 6 are in for a real challenge. The game is already unforgiving to beat, let alone trying to S-Rank missions.

One of the most prestigious achievements you can earn in the game is the “Perfect Mercenary” achievement, which can only be unlocked by earning an S-Rank in every single mission. That includes New Game++ content and every single ending.

To make this task more manageable, here is a list of tips to make your pursuit of the “Perfect Mercenary” achievement possible.

How to S-Rank missions and earn Perfect Mercenary in AC6

Don’t get torn to shreds out there

Don’t just stand there. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Thankfully, AC6 isn’t so cruel as to say, “Don’t get hit.” That said, you don’t want to make it out of the mission with a sliver of health left. Quick boosting and other evasive maneuvers will be your friend in this regard. In fact, you might want to look into a Reverse-Joint build in order to maximize your aerial movement. Missions with boss fights are going to be a little more forgiving in what amount of damage you can take and still achieve an S-Rank, but that’s not saying much considering how difficult the bosses are in a casual playthrough alone.

Your ammo costs money, so don’t go throwing it all away

You’ve probably already noticed that when you complete a mission, the cost of the ammo you used in combat will be deducted from the reward you achieved. This same concept applies to S-Ranking. To the best of your ability, try to only use as much ammo as you need for any given situation. Unfortunately, “spray and pray” is not going to fly here.

Be speedy about it

Speed kills, and that includes mechs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To demonstrate your mastery of AC6, you’re going to have to think like a speedrunner. If you find yourself taking too long to reach your objectives or mowing down your enemies, you’re going to lose points for it. Know where you need to go before attempting your runs so you’re not getting lost. It’s worth noting that the more objectives a mission has, the more time you’ll have to complete it and still achieve an S-Rank.

No shortcuts: Do everything the mission asks

This might sound contradictory against “going fast,” but if a mission offers optional objectives, those are free points that you’re essentially throwing away. When going for S-Ranks, be sure to give the mission overview another glance to see if there’s any additional objectives that you could score some more points on. Additionally, be sure to get those combat logs, as they are imperative to achieve an S-Rank.

Do it all in one run

This is arguably the most difficult criteria of them all. Unfortunately, it’s useless to do the other stuff if you use checkpoints to complete the mission. Doing so will heavily penalize you and lock you out of the S-Rank. As such, you may as well restart the mission from scratch if you die. That’s just the way it has to be.

Now that you know the criteria that S-Ranks are looking for, you’re ready to get back out there and show Rubicon why you’re the best AC pilot there is. Good luck out there.

