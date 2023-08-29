Armored Core 6: The best weapons by type in AC6

In addition to exhilarating mech combat in Armored Core 6, players are able to customize basically every single element of how their AC operates. Of course, this includes weapons.

The game finally allows us all to live out or fantasies of owning, operating, and maintaining a super-powered futuristic mech used for mercenary work. Sure, it’s niche, but doesn’t it sound awesome? Spoiler alert—it is. Armored Core 6 is a fantastic game that executes a simple concept flawlessly, and that concept is aided by a dizzying amount of mech customization.

Selecting the best weapon for your AC can feel daunting, especially given how many options there are for each weapon slot. Options that not only change damage type, range, and rate of fire, we’re talking about the difference between laser swords, grenade launchers, and shields. It’s a lot.

The best weapons by category in Armored Core 6

Selecting the best weapons can be tricky in Armored Core 6, especially because there are so many ways you can approach combat. I’ve seen guides that recommend, say, Laser Rifles above all else—but I know that I personally like playing up close and dirty, and that I excel in that range. Therefore, long range weapons will never be the best option for me specifically.

For this reason, I’ve separated my choices for best weapons by category. A Laser Sword is not “better” than a grenade launcher, because that’s not what it’s about. You already know whether you want a melee weapon or a grenade launcher—I’m here to help you select the best weapon within the category that you want to use.

The best shotgun in Armored Core 6: WR-0777 Sweet Sixteen

This thing is a shotgun lover’s best friend. It’s light weight, so you can close gaps quickly. It may have a higher reload time, but it hits like an absolute truck. If you dual wield these, it’s almost silly what you can do to a Staggered opponent. This thing also is so light that it might as well be a pistol—so your mech is going to be extremely fast and capable of closing distances in the blink of an eye. Get in, get out.

Shotgun lovers will likely always think fondly of the sawed-off shotgun, a weapon which has made its way into most shooter games in one form or another. The weapon is always known for having terrible range, terrible rate of fire, and absolutely incredible, unparalleled damage. The Sweet Sixteen is Armored Core 6‘s sawed-off shotgun.

“We didn’t get you a car, BUT…” Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best explosive weapon in Armored Core 6: Iridium Grenade Launcher

The Iridium is a hand held explosive weapon that fire grenades directly at opponents. And that’s why I prefer them over missile launchers—the grenades really do go directly at opponents. The lock on feature of missiles in Armored Core 6 is great, but it can be very frustrating at times, as you don’t really have control over whether they land or not.

They don’t want the smoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Enemies can and will dodge your attacks. The AI in this game isn’t stupid, and missiles take so long to reach foes that many of them have tons of time to evade. Granted, some enemies will be heavier or slower, and you can wait until an opponent is Staggered. The problem there is that explosive weapons have the highest contribution to the Stagger Meter in Armored Core 6. You want to use them to Stagger, not to deal damage once an opponent is already Staggered.

Grenade Launchers, specifically the Iridium, fix this problem. What you trade off in automation, you gain back in versatility and projectile speed. You’ll have to be more meticulous about aiming your shots with these things, but in return you gain a greatly increased chance of actually landing your explosive shots and dealing tons of damage and Impact.

The Iridium is also weirdly light. You’d typically associate hand held explosives with heavy builds in Armored Core 6, but the Iridium can easily be slotted into an agile, lightweight AC.

The best handgun in Armored Core 6: MA-E-211 Sampa

This little guy is a burst handgun that captures the handgun style perfectly. If you prefer using handguns in any game, it’s probably because you love being a run-and-gun player who flies around the battlefield strategically selecting targets and executing attacks with precision.

The Samba is good from all ranges, but prefers close and medium range. It excels when used in conjunction with a lightweight, agile build as it allows you to easily track targets even while making complex evasive maneuvers. If you want a gun that can keep up with your wild moves, use the Samba.

The best assault rifle in Armored Core 6: VE-66LRA Laser Rifle

This is a trickier category, as many of the assault rifles function fairly differently in Armored Core 6. The reason I have chosen this specific Laser Rifle is because it is closest to the middle ground.

Assault Rifles fluctuate with rate of fire, fire power, and weight. In my opinion, if you go to an extreme in any of those areas, you would be better off just switching weapon types altogether. The VE-66LRB Laser Rifle is almost identical to this one, except it does more damage and weighs a LOT more. I think that given the extra weight, you might as well just tier up into an explosive weapon.

The VE-66LRA is sort of a jack of all trades, as I believe an assault rifle should be.

The absolute best weapons in Armored Core 6

The best shoulder weapon in Armored Core 6: VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher

This thing doesn’t even begin to have competition. It is acquired at the end of Chapter Three, and is specifically necessary to defeat the Ice Worm. It almost seems like it’s going to be a special weapon that you get to use to bring down a special big bad, and then never have access to again—except for the fact that you get to keep it.

Isn’t she lovely? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I almost wish this weapons wasn’t in the game. It’s seriously that strong. It’s looking like it’s going to be a must-have for PvP (I never like when games have an “objective best”). You may choose not to use it, but your opponent certainly will, and you’ll be at a disadvantage.

Granted, the weapon itself is awesome, so I can only be so mad at it. I do just wish that other shoulder weapons did a better job of competing with it. I want to have to think about my decision. I wouldn’t be surprised if this thing ends up getting nerfed in PvP matches.

The best arm weapon in Armored Core 6: Gatling Gun DF-GA-08 HU-BEN

‘Ol reliable. No mech game is complete without a Gatling gun, and in Armored Core 6, its power keeps up with its aesthetic. Almost every other weapon seems to have its weak areas. If the Gatling gun has one, I haven’t found it yet. This is the perfect weapon to bring to any fight—it really isn’t bad at anything.

The Gatling gun deals great damage, great Impact, the bullets travel incredibly fast, and it’s just plain satisfying to use. I’ve found that dual wielding Gatling guns along with a high Impact shoulder weapon combo is downright cheesy. Once an opponent is Staggered, double Gatling guns will tear through them like tissue paper.

The only trade off is in the Gatling gun’s weight—she’s heavy. It’s worth making the trade, though. I personally play a lighter AC build, and I still rock double Gatling guns for most boss fights. I’m technically putting all my eggs in one basket, but, well… it’s a nice basket.

