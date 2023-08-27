Armored Core 6: All arm weapons in AC6

Armored Core 6, the first new title in the Armored Core series, is finally here after a 10-year gap in which developers FromSoftware focused on games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring. The game delivers fantastically on exactly what fans hoped and expected—fast-paced, heart-pounding mech combat.

There are tons of different categories and ways you can customize your AC, the most straightforward of which is in your choice of weapons. There are four slots in two categories that weapons can be equipped—right arm, left arm, right shoulder, and left shoulder. This list will take you through all of your options for your ACs arm weapon slots.

Every arm weapon in Armored Core 6

There are so many options here that we’re going to categorize them by weapon type—Kinetic, Explosive, Energy, and Melee/Special.

All kinetic arm weapons in Armored Core 6

Kinetic weapons in Armored Core 6 are traditional physics weapons—dealing damage with high-velocity bullets. They have decent damage, decent Impact, and very good Direct Hit Damage.

A Kinetic AR in Armored Core 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Kinetic Rifles/Shotguns —great damage, lower rate of fire. Assault Rifle RF-024 TURNER Assault Rifle RF-025 SCUDDER Burst Assault Rifle MA-J-201-RANSETSU-AR Burst Rifle MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF Linear Rifle LR-036 CURTIS Linear Rifle LR-037 HARRIS Shotgun SG-026 HALDEMAN Shotgun SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotgun WR-0777 SWEET SIXTEEN

—great damage, lower rate of fire. Kinetic Machine Guns —less range, great fire rate. Burst Machine Gun MA-E-210 ETSUJIN Gatling Gun DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Machine Gun DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN Machine Gun MG-014 LUDLOW

—less range, great fire rate. Kinetic Pistols —very light, good range. Burst Handgun MA-E-211 SAMPU Handgun HG-003 COQUILLETT Handgun HG-004 DUCKETT

—very light, good range.

All energy arm weapons in Armored Core 6

Energy weapons deal the most damage out of the gate with a tradeoff—they contribute very little to the Impact Meter. They also excel at ripping through shields. Typically, Lasers travel faster and hit harder, while Plasma travels slower and has a splash zone.

An Energy Shotgun in Armored Core 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Energy Rifles/Shotguns —higher damage, lower fire rate. Laser Rifle VE-66LRA Laser Rifle VE-66LRB Laser Rifle VP-66LR Laser Shotgun VP-66LS Laser Shotgun WUERGER 66E Multi Energy Rifle 44-142 KRSV Plasma Rifle IA-C01W1: NEBULA Plasma Rifle Vvc-760PR

—higher damage, lower fire rate. Energy Handguns —better fire rate, less range. Laser Handgun VP-66LH Pulse Gun HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun HI-18: GU-A2

—better fire rate, less range.

All explosive arm weapons in Armored Core 6

Explosives deal great damage and a ton of Impact. The tradeoff is that the reload times are significantly longer than the other two types, and enemies will have an easier time dodging missiles.

A bazooka in Armored Core 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Arm Bazookas —fire a single, high-damage explosive. Bazooka DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE Bazooka LITTLE GEM Bazooka MAJESTIC Detonating Bazooka 44-141 JVLN ALPHA

—fire a single, high-damage explosive. Arm Missile Launchers —fire multiple missiles that can lock on. Missile Launcher HML-G2/P19MLT-04 Siege Missile Launcher WS-5000 APERITIF Split Missile Launcher HML-3/P08SPL-06

—fire multiple missiles that can lock on. Arm Grenade Launchers —fire one or multiple grenades that deal great splash damage. Grenade Launcher DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN Grenade Launcher DIZZY Grenade Launcher IRIDIUM Jamming Bomb Launcher MA-T-223 KYORKU Napalm Bomb Launcher MA-T-222 KYORAI Stun Bomb Launcher WS-1200 THERAPIST

—fire one or multiple grenades that deal great splash damage.

All melee and special weapons in Armored Core 6

Melee weapons may just be the missing link to finally beat that boss you’re stuck on. Considering all the high-tech rifles in Armored Core 6, you may think a sword would fall short. Think again. These things have some of the highest possible damage and Impact. The tradeoff, of course, is their extremely short range. Melee weapons can only be equipped in the left arm slot.

A melee weapon in Armored Core 6. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Melee Chainsaw WB-0010 DOUBLE TROUBLE Laser Blade Vvc-770LB Laser Dagger VP-67LD Laser Lance VE-67LLA Laser Slicer Vvc-774LS Light Wave Blade IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT Pile Bunker PB-033M ASHMEAD Plasma Thrower 44-143 HMMR Pulse Blade HI-32: BU-TT/A Stun Baton VP-67EB



Special weapons don’t fall into the other three categories or really have a common denominator between them.

Special weapons Flamethrower WB-0000 BAD COOK —deals great damage to Staggered enemies. Needle Gun EL-PW-00 VIENTO —high damage and Impact, low maximum ammo. Stun Gun VP-66EG —fantastic Impact, severely lacking in damage.



