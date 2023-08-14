Armored Core 6: Is the Deluxe Edition of AC6 worth it?

Maybe for some, but not for others.

Like most new releases, Armored Core 6 will have multiple editions at launch, including a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, a Collector’s Edition, and a Premium Edition.

The Standard Edition includes the base game and a MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization cosmetic when pre-ordered for $59.99, while Collector’s Edition and the Premium Edition include all sorts of perks but have a much steeper price tag of $229 and $449, respectively.

As for the Deluxe Edition, it’s the closest in price to the Standard Edition at $69.99, a mere $10 more, but you might be wondering how it’s different from the Standard Edition and whether it’s worth it.

Is the Deluxe Edition of Armored Core 6 worth it?

The Deluxe Edition of Armored Core 6 is only worth it if you’re after the one extra thing it has compared to the Standard Edition, and that’s a Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack.

That might be the case for some since FromSoft titles often have mind-blowing musical scores and incredible art, but to others like myself who are only interested in the game, it’s probably a better idea to opt for the Standard Edition and save yourself the $10.

It all comes down to how invested you are in the broader Armored Core 6 experience and whether you think you’ll enjoy the music and art on their own enough to warrant forking out more. In the end, it’s only a relatively small amount, but whether it’s worth it depends on you.

No matter which Armored Core 6 edition you choose, they all release on Aug. 25, with some variance in the actual time depending on your time zone. There is no early access period, so the Standard Edition is the best choice for most players.

