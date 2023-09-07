Armored Core 6: How to boost kick in AC6

There’s nothing more exciting in Armored Core 6 than soaring into battle before smashing into your foes. For players who love to get stuck into the action, FromSoftware gave players a fun way to initiate combat from a distance: The boost kick.

This ability is easy to unlock early in the game, and deals a remarkable amount of damage and stagger. It’s absolutely worth equipping, especially if your build thrives at close range. If you’re wondering how to boost kick in AC6, then look no further.

How to unlock the boost kick in AC6

You can get the boost kick as soon as you beat the chapter one mission Operation Wallclimber. This mission unlocks AC6’s arena mode, where you face off against AI-controlled ACs in one-on-one combat.

Beating arena matches awards you with OST Chips that you can use for OS tuning, a feature that becomes available as soon as you unlock the arena. OS upgrades let you improve your damage, reduce your damage taken, improve your healing from repair kits, or unlock a variety of power-ups for your AC.

One such power-up is the boost kick, and it only costs one OST Chip to unlock. Simply complete your first arena match and allocate your OST Chip to unlocking the boost kick ability.

How to use the boost kick in AC6

Boost kicking in AC6 is easy, and it’s a fantastic (and impactful) way to initiate combat. During assault boost, which you activate by pressing L3, press L3 again to boost kick.

If performed correctly, this ability will interrupt your assault boost, and if there are any enemies in your path, they’ll take damage and significant stagger. It’s highly effective against shielded enemies and is a great way to close the gap, especially when you’re using a mech with close-range weapons like shotguns or the Moonlight Sword.

