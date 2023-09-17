Armored Core 6: How to beat G5 Iguazu in AC6

Armored Core 6 has no shortage of boss fights, from single enemy ACs to hulking behemoths, and while some battles take time and care to clear, others can be a cakewalk with proper preparation.

G5 Iguazu is a chapter four boss you’ll come across in the Underground Exploration Depth Two mission in AC6. While the boss isn’t particularly challenging, he can still be tricky to beat due to the limited space of the boss room and how fast he moves.

Preparing for the fight

Before heading to combat, it’s worth getting all your gear in order to fight the boss. Since you’re fighting an AC boss, you must consider this and get the appropriate equipment. A weapon we advise using against the boss is the FASAN/60E back plasma cannon or at least one of any type of plasma cannon weapons equipped on any part of your AC. This is because plasma weapons can be charged and deal heavy stun damage with an area of effect, which is very effective against AC enemies, especially the highly mobile ones. After equipping at least one plasma cannon, it’d also be best to equip at least one type of missile launcher like the Song bird cannons and any plasma melee weapon of your choice.

G5 Iguazu Fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat G5 Iguazu AC6‘s chapter four boss

Now that you have your gear all set, start the mission and proceed by following the markers and defeating any enemy in your way. You’ll eventually get to an open and empty room and will receive the mission prompt to defeat G5 Iguazu upon encountering him.

The most important thing to know about the boss fight is that he is fast and tactical. He’s also not as aggressive as other AC bosses, as he prefers firing rounds and missiles at you from afar. To counter this, unload your plasma weapon on him whenever he tries to get farther away. Doing this will stun him and also prevent him from unloading his missile launchers. It will also allow you to use your own missile launchers to stagger him and follow that up with your plasma melee weapon to do more damage. It’s important to be aggressive, especially during the first half of the fight, as the boss will keep trying to distance himself from you, so keep attacking him when you can.

G5 Iguazu uses standard machine guns and missile launchers, which are fairly easy to avoid as long as you pay attention. Keep going on the offensive until his health is about down to a quarter. Once he reaches this point, he’ll use his assault armor, a short but effective AOE shield that cancels out any projectile and does some damage in the process. However, as long as you know it’s coming, it’s easy to avoid. After the shield goes down, feel free to continue your assault with your missiles, and he’ll be down in no time. Once he’s down, Ayre will confirm his defeat, and you’ll receive a combat log before continuing the rest of the mission.

G5 Iguazu triggering his assault armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Final tips for beating G5 Iguazu in AC6

It’s also worth mentioning that the boss can also be fought in the arena mode, and defeating him will grant you three OST Chips, 58,000 COAM, the “HEAD BRINGER” emblem, and his AC data preset.

While not too challenging, G5 Iguazu can be tricky to fight, but players who follow this guide shouldn’t have too much trouble defeating this AC boss.

