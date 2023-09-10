Armored Core 6: 10 tips for Arena mode in AC6

Armored Core 6 is far from an easy game. While there are several ways of defeating enemies and taking on challenges, there are some critical pieces of information players need to know to triumph in the game.

These are especially important in the Arena modes, where players will fight both PvE and PvP enemies. From properly tuning your AC to mastering movement, here are our top tips for AC6 players venturing into the Arena.

Finish the Training Mode

AC combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s essential to know and remember all the basics. As such, completing the training mode is highly important. It teaches players all the basics of combat and also how to play with every major type of AC build. This is important as the Arena Mode will have most players switching up their builds to match their opponents.

Never forget to stagger

The stagger system is a very important part of AC6. Not only does it help topple formidable bosses, but mastering the system lets you beat enemies quicker and more efficiently by stopping them in their tracks. This is especially important for the Arenas Mode, where the stagger system will help you specifically defeat PvE and PvP opponents with heavy builds.

Weapons like shotguns and missiles are essential if you plan on efficiently staggering your opponents, so it’d be wise to plan accordingly.

Stun your opponents

Speaking of stopping enemies, stunning opponents is another highly effective tactic in combat that many players take for granted. This can be achieved easily through electric plasma weapons such as plasma cannons, and specifically weapons that have AoE capabilities, as they are more likely to stop some enemies from moving for a little while.

The Electric Discharge mechanic is especially useful in this case, as it deals extra damage after its meter is full. As such, weapons like the VP-67EB stun baton are especially useful to bring to fights against highly mobile ACs for both PvP and PvE.

Use the OS Tuning System

The OS Tuning Menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Other parts of the game that players take for granted are OS chips and the OS Tuning system. Similar to a skill tree, players earn OS chips by defeating PvE opponents in the Arena matches.

These chips can be used to gain new abilities and upgrades, from better healing when using Repair Kits to new abilities like the Quick Turn ability. The OS Tuning menu has skills that can be used for all playstyles, so it’s highly advisable for you to acquire every skill you can, whenever you can.

Get the Boost kick

Speaking of OS Tuning, one of the most important skills players should acquire and learn to use is the Boost Kick. This incredibly handy skill lets players kick enemies far away after a boost, allowing them to create some distance between aggressive opponents. It can also be used to kick opponents off platforms, into dangerous hazards, or just to finish off enemies that are low on health.

Get the Assault Armor

Another life-saving skill that can be unlocked on the OS Tuning menu is the Assault armor, one of several types of armor players can unlock in the game.

The Assault Armor is especially useful in fights with AC enemies in Arena Mode as it not only blocks off all incoming attacks but also emits an AoE attack that damages enemies in the process. While the damage isn’t significant and doesn’t last more than two seconds, it’s still a highly useful skill that can stop overwhelming enemy attacks.

Never stop moving

This is just good advice for the whole game in general. Players who constantly move while attacking are more likely to get better results in combat than players who remain still. This advice also applies to Tank users, as while your AP is significantly larger than other builds, the AP bar will still go down relatively fast against bulky, heavy, hitting enemies if you aren’t moving while dishing out damage.

Keep changing your builds

Change up your stats as the match evolves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speaking of builds, another part of AC6 that several players ignore is the need to change builds when the situation calls for it. Several enemies will be hard to fight for some builds, and a select few feel impossible in some builds.

For example, faster enemies are badly matched against builds focused on missiles and shotguns, while Bulky MTs and ACs are a good match for builds like that. That said, players should always be ready to adapt and improvise whenever necessary.

Master the art of distance

Distance is a very important aspect of combat in AC6. As you will be fighting mostly highly mobile mechs and opponents, it’s important to know when to close distance quickly with enemies and when to get away from imminent danger.

While this is mostly build-dependent, it is also important to master how to consistently deal damage from a distance while evading attacks. For example, dealing stagger damage from a comfortable distance and quickly closing that distance to capitalize on the stunned opponent will always be more effective than just attacking blindly.

Learn to aim properly

Aiming can be a very finicky mechanic in AC6. While players can simply push the aim button to target the lock-on mechanism and toggle the button for precise and wider targeting, this system is quite prone to disconnecting, especially in frantic battles. That said, a very important skill players need to acquire for the Arena Mode is the Manual Aiming skill.

While this skill requires a lot more effort to aim at opponents, toggling the manual aiming skill by pushing and holding the button will prevent the target from disconnecting when fighting enemies. This is important for PvP battles where players’ moves are unpredictable, so you should learn how to use the skill and when to toggle it on and off for maximum mobility and efficiency.

Overall, the Arena mode offers players both fun and challenging experience. As such, it’s important to take advantage of every opportunity and tool available to you. That’s why these tips should, at the very least, get you on the right track to improvement and excellence.

About the author