Armored Core 6: Best Sword for the early game in AC6

If you’re looking to play rushdown in the early game of Armored Core 6 (AC6), you’re going to want to equip the best sword first.

When you first boot up AC6, the first weapon you carry in your left hand is the Pulse Blade. Shortly afterwards, the Laser Blade becomes available in the Parts Shop. Both are invaluable to establishing yourself as a close-ranged threat and consistently staggering your opponent for devastating punishes. If you’re a sword user and you’re looking to polish only the finest blade as you begin your journey through Rubicon, it’ll be one of these two.

Which sword is the best in the beginning of AC6?

The decision of which sword is best in the early game comes down to preference, but I found myself enjoying the Pulse Blade for its ability to combo into its second hit, in turn racking up more damage, causing more staggers, and providing me with twice as many opportunities to hit my target.

The main differences to consider when deciding the best early-game sword are the number of slashes and the amount of damage and impact.

The Pulse Blade is an amazing introduction to the melee combat of AC6 due to the impact of melee weapons showcasing the power that comes from staggering. While the hits aren’t the strongest, a two-hit combo from the Pulse Blade is nothing to sneeze at, and it gives you another chance to attack if the first slash whiffs.

Here are the Pulse Blade’s stats:

Attack Power: 963

Impact: 710

Consecutive Hits: Two

Weight: 1,800

EN Load: 213

The Laser Blade is a very different story. You lose the ability to do two slashes, but your sacrifice is rewarded with higher attack power and impact. Since you’re not guaranteed to land those two-hit combos, it’s a valid choice to cash in from just a single hit.

Here are the Laser Blade’s stats:

Attack Power: 1630

Impact: 1100

Consecutive Hits: One

Weight: 2,680

EN Load: 365

While the decision ultimately comes down to playstyle and personal preference, I find the Pulse Blade to be a lot more effective. It’s true that each blow does less damage and impact comparatively, but landing those two-hit combos is pretty consistent if you’re using missiles or other weapons to lock down your opponent. Plus, you can always use boosting to cancel out of either of your swings to make them less risky.

Furthermore, a two-hit combo from the Pulse Blade actually does more damage and impact than the Laser Blade. And to top it all off, the Pulse Blade is both lighter and less EN-intensive, making it easier to incorporate into builds.

Despite being one of the first weapons in the game, the Pulse Blade can carry you reasonably far into AC6. While it might not be the strongest blade in Rubicon, it’ll be the one you make the most memories with as you set off for your adventure.

