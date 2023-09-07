Armored Core 6: Best build to beat Ibis in AC6

Ibis is one of the most challenging encounters in Armored Core 6. You fight her at the end of the final mission in chapter four, Reach the Coral Convergence, and she’s incredibly agile. You need a build that can match that quickness.

Fortunately though, like most AC6 boss fights, Ibis is weak to certain weapons—and with the right build, it’s easy to take her down before the damage from her projectiles starts piling up. If you’re struggling to beat Ibis in AC6, this build will carry you through.

The best AC6 build to beat chapter four boss Ibis

Here’s the build we used to beat Ibis. She goes down in the blink of an eye. Video by Dot Esports

Arm Units

The best arm weapons to use against Ibis are dual HU-BEN Gatling Guns. You can use dual Zimmermans if you prefer, but the Gatling Guns deal exceptional damage and stagger as long as you’re able to consistently stay within range.

As Ibis moves so quickly, this means you’ll be spending a lot of the fight chasing her, but that’s not a problem. If you keep the pressure on with your Gatling Guns at close range, you can stagger Ibis in just a few seconds, making her vulnerable to damage from your other weapons—or more damage from your Gatling Guns.

Your biggest challenge will be to avoid overheating your Gatling Guns, which is easier said than done when you have so many projectiles to dodge. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll deal so much damage and stagger to Ibis that both phases will be over in a flash.

Shoulder Units

The VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher will absolutely demolish Ibis. You unlock this weapon after beating the Ice Worm, and it’ll easily carry you through the rest of the game. While the Stun Needle is slow and heavy, the amount of damage and stagger it inflicts is remarkable, and it puts all the other back units to shame.

Agile bosses like Ibis can easily dodge the Stun Needle from a distance, but if you’re up close, she doesn’t stand a chance. Try to hit with both Stun Needles at the start of the fight, as soon as the game finishes loading, then close the gap and keep the pressure on.

A point blank hit with both Stun Needles deals a huge amount of stagger and regular damage to Ibis. On top of this, the projectile leaves a lingering hitbox that deals additional damage to her after the initial hit.

Head/Arms/Core

You can use any medium Head, Core, and Arms, as long as you don’t overload yourself, so pick whichever you’re most comfortable with. I used the MIND ALPHA Core and Arms and the Alba head, but any parts will do.

Legs

The key to beating Ibis is being agile and keeping her in range at all times. I found the best success using LG-033M VERRILL tetrapod legs, as their hover ability helped keep Ibis within range of my Gatling Guns, particularly while she’s flying around. Tetrapod legs offer good maneuverability in the air, and you can also drop out of the sky to avoid her lasers or sword projectiles in a pinch.

That said, the EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA (wheelchair) tank legs are also surprisingly effective. They’re fast, have excellent maneuverability for tank legs, and can help you stay close to Ibis, which could give you the edge you need. Plus, the extra AP can help you survive the fight. Give these legs a try if you’re not having any success with tetrapod legs.

Booster

You need to be as agile as possible to dodge her attacks and stay close, so it’s important to bring a Booster that improves your Quick Boost. I found that the ALULA/21E was the best Booster for this fight, as it has excellent QB Thrust and Boost Speed.

FCS

The best FCS for this fight is one that excels at medium range, like the FCS-G2/PO5. This FCS will enable you to land your Stun Needle shots at the very beginning of the fight, and helps your Gatling Guns lock onto Ibis while you’re chasing her around the arena.

Generator

You need a generator to support all these components without causing an EN Shortfall. Stun Needles have a high energy requirement in addition to being heavy, so it’s important to make sure you have enough energy to supply the build. The VP-20D generator hould do just fine.

If you build your mech with these components and follow our detailed strategy guide on how to beat Ibis in AC6, this boss battle will be a breeze.

