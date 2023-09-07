Armored Core 6: How to beat chapter four boss Ibis in AC6

Ibis goes down in no time if you keep the pressure on.

Armored Core 6 is packed with challenging fights, and it’s common for them to surprise. Ibis is no different: At the end of the Reach the Coral Convergence mission, Ibis ambushes you to protect the Coral, she’s a tough cookie to crack.

Ibis is one of the most chaotic boss fights in AC6, and it can be challenging to even reach her second phase. But once you learn to dodge her attacks and time your dodges correctly, if you’re aggressive enough and keep the pressure on, the fight isn’t just doable—it can be over before you know it. If you’re struggling with Ibis in AC6, we’ve got you covered.

AC6: How to beat Ibis

Phase one

Ibis starts the fight right hovering in front of you, and she’s vulnerable, but doesn’t stay there for long. As soon as the loading screen ends, immediately aim up and shoot her with your heaviest weapons. If you’re fast enough, you can get a few shots in, and you can even stagger her if you’re using powerful shoulder weapons like the Songbirds or Stun Needle Launcher.

If you miss, you can either reload your last checkpoint, or close the distance and stay on her tail. The trick to surviving the fight is being aggressive and staggering her as much as possible. You want phase one to be over as soon as possible, as there’s a lot to dodge, and if it goes on for too long, you’ll take too much chip damage to survive the second phase.

Ibis is incredibly fast, so lock on when you can and try to keep her in your sights. She can easily get behind you, and if she does, you’re vulnerable to her sword attacks and projectiles. You’ll spend a lot of this fight chasing her, and the trick to winning is keeping her within the range of your weapons at all times.

Watch out for her laser attack: You’ll hear a warning beep a couple of seconds before she fires her laser, and if you’re at range, it’s fairly easy to dodge if you Quick Boost at the right time—about a second after you hear the beep. If you’re close to her, try and get underneath and behind Ibis so the attack misses.

Aim at Ibis when she’s idle between attacks and try to stun her before unloading your damage. She doesn’t have much health in her first phase: With weapons like dual Gatling Guns or Zimmermans, you should be able to bring her down after stunning her three or four times.

After emptying her health bar, she’ll appear to die, but in typical FromSoftware fashion, will reawaken for a souped-up second phase.

The trick to beating Ibis in AC6 is being aggressive and closing the distance. Video by Dot Esports

Phase two

At the start of phase two, Ibis is invincible for around 15 seconds. She fires lots of weak projectiles that you can easily sidestep if you’re at range. You can’t deal any damage or stagger her until her health bar appears, so don’t waste your shots.

As soon as her health bar appears, she becomes vulnerable again, so try to land your heavy shots straight away.

She’s faster than she was in phase one, and moves a lot more erratically. It helps to immediately close in and keep the pressure on, just like the previous phase, and keep her in your sights so you don’t take damage from attacks outside your field of view.

There are also lots more projectiles to dodge in phase two, so keep moving and don’t stop. The main attack to watch out for is her laser, which fires for longer than the first phase and can deal heavy damage to you if it hits for more than a couple of ticks. Again, either dodge a second after the warning beep if you’re far away, or try to get behind her if you’re close.

The sooner you can stagger her, the better. She’s just as squishy in her second phase, so if you keep the pressure on and end the fight as soon as possible, especially if you’re using weapons like the Stun Needle Launcher and Gatling Guns that inflict heavy stagger damage, you won’t need to worry about dodging all those projectiles for very long.

