Armored Core 6: All Head parts in AC6

On Armored Core 6’s Rubicon, the old saying “adapt or die” has never been more true. A core (no pun intended) mechanic of AC6 is the ability to swap out every aspect of your mech, from head to toe—although today the focus is on the former.

While a Head may seem an unnecessary luxury on a fighting mech, in AC6 it determines how quickly you recover from being staggered, making it an invaluable part to consider in the construction of your very own AC.

Every Head part in the Armored Core 6 parts shop

Armor up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here are all the Head parts you can pick up from the AC6 Parts Shop, as well as a little bit about their benefits and drawbacks to help you decide which ones to make a part of your very own AC.

HC-2000 Finder Eye

The HC-2000 Finder Eye, as part of your starter kit, doesn’t really excel in anything, but it isn’t outright terrible either. A lot of the strength in FromSoftware games comes from the fact nothing ever truly becomes obsolete, but most pilots will certainly benefit from switching it up as early as possible. This is, after all, a fairly long game.

Nachtreiher/44E

The Nachtreiher/44E’s strength comes from its light weight attribute, which makes for a faster and more maneuverable mech when combined with the other parts in its line. The only drawback is that it’s somewhat lacking in defensive capabilities, but at least you’ll be fast enough to not get hit, right?

DF-HD-08 TIAN-QIANG

The DF-HD-08 TIAN-QIANG works with the rest of the parts in its line to turn your AC into an unstoppable juggernaut—think of the unwavering Havel the Rock from Dark Souls to get into your TIAN-QIANG mindset. It boasts great stagger resistance and total AP bonuses, but its weight makes it ill-suited for mobility.

VP-44S

The VP-44S boasts above-average stagger recovery, meaning you’ll be stunned less often. This makes up for its lack of overly beefy defenses and means it’s a decent part of a versatile midweight build, if not an especially resilient one.

HD-011 Melander

The HD-011 Melander, much like the VP-44S, is intended for midweight builds but is more durable at the cost of not defending as well against being stunned. Any build incorporating it will cleave more toward the heavier side of “midweight”, but you could certainly do far worse if flexibility is your goal.

HD-012 Melander C3

The HD-012 Melander C3, as the name implies, is a step up from the HD-011, featuring more defense and stability at the cost of a slightly heavier build. Still, if you’re going midweight, this is the part to use—and if you’ve preordered Armored Core 6, you’ll even get it for free.

While you’re at it, you may want to tune up your AC’s OS to make sure it’s functioning at its best inside and out.

This guide will be updated as more parts are discovered and released in AC6.

