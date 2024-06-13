When does the Ark: Survival Ascended x Power Rangers crossover release?

It’s time for a most bizarre mighty morphin Ark: Survival Ascended crossover, with the rumored Power Rangers tie-in set to drop, and we know the date of the anticipated content.

Power Rangers is certainly not one I would have pegged for an Ark: Survival Ascended crossover. However, evidence points to this point being imminent, and there’s a ton of mystery surrounding the seemingly inevitable clash of the licenses.

One thing for certain is a release date for the implied Ark: Survival Ascended and Power Rangers crossover, so let’s see what we know.

Ark: Survival Ascended x Power Rangers release date

They’re coming. Image via Studio Wildcard

June 17, 2024, is the date locked in for the Ark: Survival Ascended and Power Rangers promotional content, and this was confirmed by a social media post from the developer itself.

On Ark: Survival Ascended‘s official X (formerly TwitteR) page, a post can be found featuring a rather sus-looking image—incorporating images and colors reminiscent of Power Rangers and Ark—along with the date mentioned above.

If this wasn’t evidence enough, the caption for the message features a dinosaur and the classic crossover symbol—followed by a lightning bolt. It just so happens the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers official logo features an identical lightning bolt in the middle of the image.

It’s all but confirmed the Ark and Power Rangers crossover is on its way, and we have a date to go with the update. Make sure your version of Ark is updated and ready to go on June 17, and I guess there’s nothing else to say other than it’s morphin time!

