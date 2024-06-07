Ark: Survival Ascended: All The Center bosses and how to fight them

Boss fights make Ark: Survival Ascended feel more alive than ever, and the arrival of The Center DLC map means it’s time to gear up and fight a tough enemy.

Recommended Videos

Every new Ark: Survival Ascended DLC guarantees the same few things. The theme repeats with The Center as we have a new Fantastic Tame in the Pyromane, new cave locations, and a new dino list to browse.

In addition to everything else, a new boss beckons. Find out everything you need to know against this monstrous opposition in Ark: Survival Ascended.

All The Center bosses in Ark: Survival Ascended

The boss portal is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go there, if you dare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ark: Survival Ascended The Center welcomes a single boss fight to the fray featuring two enemies at the same time—Broodmother Lysrix and a Megapithecus (Gamma)—credit to YouTuber Raasclark.

It’s a carbon copy of Ark: Survival Evolved‘s The Center boss fight, featuring a shiny new arena this time around. The fight comes with three main difficulty levels, and there are specific unlock requirements tied to each version of the encounter.

How to fight the Broodmother Lysrix & Megapithecus (Gamma) in The Center

You need to be a certain Survivor Level to be allowed into the boss fights with Broodmother Lysrix and Megapithecus (Gamma). In addition, you also need to locate various items such as Artifacts and creature parts to gain access to each difficulty level.

You can check out the location for the portal up above, but here’s a quick breakdown of what you need to activate the boss fight.

Required Items Easy Portal Access Medium Portal Access Hard Portal Access Survivor Level 70 80 90 Artifact of the Brute x1 x1 x1 Artifact of the Clever x1 x1 x1 Artifact of the Devourer x1 x1 x1 Artifact of the Hunter x1 x1 x1 Artifact of the Massive x1 x1 x1 Artifact of the Pack x1 x1 x1 Argentavis Talon x0 x10 x25 Basilosaurus Blubber x0 x10 x25 Megalania Toxin x0 x10 x25 Megalodon Tooth x0 x10 x25 Sarcosuchus Skin x0 x10 x25 Sauropod Vertebra x0 x10 x25 Spinosaurus Sail x0 x10 x25 Thylacoleo Hook-Claw x0 x10 x25 Titanoba Venom x0 x10 x25 Tusoteuthis Tentacle x0 x10 x25

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy