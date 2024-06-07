Ark Survival Ascended screenshot featuring the massive whale-like Shastasaurus jumping out of the sea
Ark: Survival Ascended: All The Center bosses and how to fight them

This guide is boss.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jun 7, 2024

Boss fights make Ark: Survival Ascended feel more alive than ever, and the arrival of The Center DLC map means it’s time to gear up and fight a tough enemy.

Every new Ark: Survival Ascended DLC guarantees the same few things. The theme repeats with The Center as we have a new Fantastic Tame in the Pyromane, new cave locations, and a new dino list to browse.

In addition to everything else, a new boss beckons. Find out everything you need to know against this monstrous opposition in Ark: Survival Ascended.

All The Center bosses in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ark: Survival Ascended The Center welcomes a single boss fight to the fray featuring two enemies at the same time—Broodmother Lysrix and a Megapithecus (Gamma)—credit to YouTuber Raasclark.

It’s a carbon copy of Ark: Survival Evolved‘s The Center boss fight, featuring a shiny new arena this time around. The fight comes with three main difficulty levels, and there are specific unlock requirements tied to each version of the encounter.

How to fight the Broodmother Lysrix & Megapithecus (Gamma) in The Center

You need to be a certain Survivor Level to be allowed into the boss fights with Broodmother Lysrix and Megapithecus (Gamma). In addition, you also need to locate various items such as Artifacts and creature parts to gain access to each difficulty level.

You can check out the location for the portal up above, but here’s a quick breakdown of what you need to activate the boss fight.

Required ItemsEasy Portal AccessMedium Portal AccessHard Portal Access
Survivor Level708090
Artifact of the Brutex1x1x1
Artifact of the Cleverx1x1x1
Artifact of the Devourerx1x1x1
Artifact of the Hunterx1x1x1
Artifact of the Massivex1x1x1
Artifact of the Packx1x1x1
Argentavis Talonx0x10x25
Basilosaurus Blubberx0x10x25
Megalania Toxinx0x10x25
Megalodon Toothx0x10x25
Sarcosuchus Skinx0x10x25
Sauropod Vertebrax0x10x25
Spinosaurus Sailx0x10x25
Thylacoleo Hook-Clawx0x10x25
Titanoba Venomx0x10x25
Tusoteuthis Tentaclex0x10x25
