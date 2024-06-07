Ark: Survival Ascended: All The Center bosses and how to fight them

Boss fights make Ark: Survival Ascended feel more alive than ever, and the arrival of The Center DLC map means it’s time to gear up and fight a tough enemy.
Every new Ark: Survival Ascended DLC guarantees the same few things. The theme repeats with The Center as we have a new Fantastic Tame in the Pyromane, new cave locations, and a new dino list to browse.
In addition to everything else, a new boss beckons. Find out everything you need to know against this monstrous opposition in Ark: Survival Ascended.
All The Center bosses in Ark: Survival Ascended
Ark: Survival Ascended The Center welcomes a single boss fight to the fray featuring two enemies at the same time—Broodmother Lysrix and a Megapithecus (Gamma)—credit to YouTuber Raasclark.
It’s a carbon copy of Ark: Survival Evolved‘s The Center boss fight, featuring a shiny new arena this time around. The fight comes with three main difficulty levels, and there are specific unlock requirements tied to each version of the encounter.
How to fight the Broodmother Lysrix & Megapithecus (Gamma) in The Center
You need to be a certain Survivor Level to be allowed into the boss fights with Broodmother Lysrix and Megapithecus (Gamma). In addition, you also need to locate various items such as Artifacts and creature parts to gain access to each difficulty level.
You can check out the location for the portal up above, but here’s a quick breakdown of what you need to activate the boss fight.
|Required Items
|Easy Portal Access
|Medium Portal Access
|Hard Portal Access
|Survivor Level
|70
|80
|90
|Artifact of the Brute
|x1
|x1
|x1
|Artifact of the Clever
|x1
|x1
|x1
|Artifact of the Devourer
|x1
|x1
|x1
|Artifact of the Hunter
|x1
|x1
|x1
|Artifact of the Massive
|x1
|x1
|x1
|Artifact of the Pack
|x1
|x1
|x1
|Argentavis Talon
|x0
|x10
|x25
|Basilosaurus Blubber
|x0
|x10
|x25
|Megalania Toxin
|x0
|x10
|x25
|Megalodon Tooth
|x0
|x10
|x25
|Sarcosuchus Skin
|x0
|x10
|x25
|Sauropod Vertebra
|x0
|x10
|x25
|Spinosaurus Sail
|x0
|x10
|x25
|Thylacoleo Hook-Claw
|x0
|x10
|x25
|Titanoba Venom
|x0
|x10
|x25
|Tusoteuthis Tentacle
|x0
|x10
|x25