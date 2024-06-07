How to find and tame Pyromane in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Pyromane is a unique creature as it represents a first-time-ever move for Ark: Survival Ascended—courtesy of The Center DLC—and we know how to find the Pyromane and tame it.

June 2024 reintroduced The Center for Ark: Survival Ascended players to experience. Featuring a larger map than both The Island and Scorched Earth, The Center is rammed full of content including many cave locations and Giant Beaver dam hotspots.

One of the biggest focuses (as always) is the creatures involved in The Center. The full dino list is always a useful asset to have on your side, but the new Pyromane has drummed up a ton of discussion regarding the future of ASA.

Where to find a Pyromane in Ark: Survival Ascended The Center

This is the main area to look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to come across a Pyromane in Ark: Survival Ascended is to first pay for the addition of the creature via premium DLC—more specifically, $4.99. The creature only appears on The Center map once you’ve done this, and it is usually found on the island northeast of the map—knowledge courtesy of YouTube creator Syntac.

Yes, to encounter a Pyromane, you need to pay for it first. The business move has caused some dissension in the Ark community with fears this could become a regular occurrence moving forward. It’s the first time Studio Wildcard has ever done this, so we’ll have to see if the move continues into the next DLC—Aberration.

How to tame a Pyromane in Ark: Survival Ascended The Center

We know you first need to put the Pyromane’s fire out before you attempt to catch the rare creature.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide on what to do:

Load into a The Center server and head to the island I highlighted. Study the environment fastidiously until you spot the Pyromane—easily identifiable with its flaming mane. You need to lure the Pyromane into a river or a similar water source, or allow nature to take its course and wait for it to rain. Ensure you are stocked up with strong weapons—preferably a gun—health items, and armor, because once the Pyromane’s fire is out, it takes a lot of damage to stun. Eventually, once the damage build up is sufficient, you can mount the Pyromane. It’s time to use the Pyromane’s special abilities to set enemies on fire and kill them, allowing the Pyromane to absorb the source. It takes a few enemies to fill up the bar required to 100 percent, and if you don’t increase the meter at least once every 30 seconds, you fail the tame attempt. When the bar is full, you can tame the Pyromane, and name it!

Make your time in Ark: Survival Ascended’s The Center even more enjoyable by knowing the best base locations.

