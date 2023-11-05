When does Ark: Survival Ascended release on Xbox?

To say that Ark: Survival Ascended had an unusual release schedule would be an understatement. The game was originally supposed to launch on PC and consoles simultaneously, yet console players are still waiting. Thankfully, there is good news about the Ark: Survival Ascended Xbox release date at long last.

Ark: Survival Ascended should have been fully released by now according to Studio Wildcard’s original plan, yet as of Nov. 5, the game is in early access on PC and nowhere to be found on either Xbox or PlayStation consoles. The delay is far from ideal, but the glass is finally beginning to look half-full as the developers have announced an Xbox Series X|S release date.

When does Ark: Survival Ascended launch on Xbox?

Ark: Survival Ascended releases for Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 14. That’s a Tuesday, so good luck arranging your mid-week schedule. The promised launch day features should somewhat soften the blow from this unexpected delay.

Ark: Survival Ascended launches up-to-date with the PC version, which is necessary because Studio Wildcard will implement crossplay between the two platforms immediately. Exclusive Xbox servers will also be established for anyone who’d rather face console players only.

There are more surprises on the server front, as special servers with boosted rates will also go live on Nov. 14. These will run for a limited period of time and are designed to allow players starting out later to catch up with those who got to play Ark: Survival Ascended after its Oct. 25 PC launch.

These boosted servers will include PvE, PvP, and Small Tribes game modes, so you’ll get yours regardless of the mode you prefer to engage in. The developers’ prognosis is “to synchronize the rates by mid-December”.

Dinosaurs are finally coming to Xbox on Nov. 14. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The only cause for concern is that Studio Wildcard’s official announcement of Ark: Survival Ascended’s Xbox release uses the phrase “we’re on track” for a Nov. 14 launch day. “We’re on track” suggests that there is a possibility the track may be extended during the last moments of the race. With Ark’s launch woes across the board, we won’t fully believe it until we’re playing Survival Ascended on our Series X|S.

Even so, Xbox owners eager to play Ark: Survival Ascended are in a much more hopeful position than PlayStation fans. The game’s PS5 release date is still very much in the air, with the best case scenario being a late November launch.