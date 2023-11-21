Ark: Survival Ascended gets imminent Xbox release, PlayStation launch delayed again

Ark fans on Xbox are one step closer to finally getting Survival Ascended, but those on PlayStation have bad news to sit with.

If you’re an Ark fan who’s been eagerly waiting for Survival Ascended, the game is now available to install after purchasing on the Xbox store. And it gets better, because the team has announced Ark: Survival Ascended will arrive on Nov. 21. However, along with that news came the announcement the game’s PlayStation release has been pushed back to December. Previously we were told that the game was on track to land in November on PlayStation, but as the team works to get the game certified, a delay is necessary.

This upgraded version of Ark first launched on PC with little notice on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and was accompanied by a hefty price tag. Despite being an upgraded version of the original Ark: Survival Evolved, this new release is costing players $50. For those who have already purchased the original game and were hoping for a free upgrade this wasn’t great news, but still, many have flocked to get in on the new, polished action.

If you’re planning to get this game on Xbox we suggest starting your download now as it’s quite a bulky game that requires around 60GB to download. Depending on your internet speed this could take a while so you’ll want to get it sorted before the 21st arrives.

Hopefully, this is the last news of delays we will here for Ark: Survival Ascended, and it will arrive on these consoles on time.