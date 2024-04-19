The Yutyrannus is a feathered dinosaur you can find wandering around the world in Ark: Survival Ascended. Its mighty roar strikes fear into the hearts of all it comes into contact with, so locating and befriending this creature isn’t easy.

If you get a Yutyrannus on your side, you gain a powerful ally whose roar you can harness to intimidate most hostile creatures you don’t want to deal with. This creature provides both great offensive and defensive abilities, so you need to know how to find and tame a Yutyrannus in Ark: Survival Ascended.

All Yutyrannus Island locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

They like the snow apparently. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

On the Island, you need to venture to the super snowy area in the far north to find Yutyrannus. This creature is exclusively found around this part of the Island, although it’s decently common, which means it’s fairly easy to come across one as long as you’re in the right area.

All Yutyrannus Scorched Earth locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

You can find them in many different locations here. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

On Scorched Earth, Yutyrannus is a lot more common than it is on the Island and can primarily be found near the left edge of the map. It’s most abundant in the upper north region of the Scorched Earth area, but it’s also pretty easy to find in the southeast area. There are also a couple sprinkled up in the right corner of the region, but they’re a lot less common there.

How to tame a Yutyrannus in Ark: Survival Ascended

To tame a Yutyrannus, you need to find one, craft a trap, lure it into the trap, and feed it food it likes, ideally Extraordinary Kibble, to finish the taming process. This is almost identical to the process for most other creatures, which means you may already know exactly what to do. But if you don’t, here are the steps you want to follow.

Locate a Yutyrannus . This creature is hostile right away, so don’t get too close before you’re ready to grapple with it.

. This creature is hostile right away, so don’t get too close before you’re ready to grapple with it. Set up a trap a safe distance away from the creature . It’s better to build a bit too far away than a bit too close since the last thing you want is the Yutyrannus coming in too early and ruining your entire plan. It’s up to you what this trap looks like, but I recommend using Stone Foundations, Stone Roofs, and Stone Doorways to set up a box you can lead it into.

. It’s better to build a bit too far away than a bit too close since the last thing you want is the Yutyrannus coming in too early and ruining your entire plan. It’s up to you what this trap looks like, but I recommend using Stone Foundations, Stone Roofs, and Stone Doorways to set up a box you can lead it into. Provoke the Yutyrannus by attacking it or getting close to it .

the by or . Continue attacking the Yutyrannus while leading it into your trap .

the while . Once the Yutyrannus is in the trap, proceed to keep striking it until it passes out .

. Feed the Yutyrannus food. Extraordinary Kibble is by far the best option, but other viable choices are Raw Mutton, Raw Prime Meat, Cooked Lamb Chop, and Cooked Prime Meat.

With a Yutyrannus now on your side, you can move on to trying to find and tame other creatures like Megatherium, Thylacoleo, and a Rock Elemental. The hunt for new beasts never really ends in Ark: Survival Ascended, so grab your best flying mount and get searching.

