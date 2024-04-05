How to create map markers in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

Map markers are handy waypoints that can show you where to go in Ark: Survival Ascended, and with our guide, you can whip out these markers quicker than a T-Rex on skates.

The wider Ark: Survival Ascended map has gotten even bigger thanks to the Scorched Earth free update. With new terrain and more places to go, it can be easy to lose track of where you’ve been and where you’re going.

Fortunately, Ark: Survival Ascended makes traversal easier thanks to custom map markers and we’re going to tell how make them. So let’s get into it.

How to make custom map markers on PC in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ah, that’s where I need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a custom map marker in Ark: Survival Ascended on PC, head into a game, press the M key twice, and then double-click your left mouse button, and you can make a map marker.

The method behind map markers isn’t the difficult part, it’s figuring out how to do it! But we did it, and here are some clear-cut steps to make it easier:

Load into a game of Ark: Survival Ascended. Make sure you’re free from danger, and press the M key twice—assuming you have the default controls set. Hover your mouse over the location you want to put down a map marker. Double click the left mouse button on this spot. Customize your waypoint to suit your eye, and then click to confirm. The marker will now be on the map, giving you a waypoint when you bring up the map.

How to make custom map markers on Xbox in Ark: Survival Ascended

Set your waypoint details. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re playing Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox (with a controller) then the method of making a map marker is slightly different. You need to open your inventory by pressing B, navigate to the map tab by clicking the View button twice, and then double click A on the location you want to set your marker. Here’s an easy step-by-step guide:

Load into a game of Ark: Survival Ascended. Hit the View button twice (the button opposite the Menu button) Hover your cursor over the location you want to put down a map marker. Double click A on the spot you want to set a marker. Customize your waypoint to suit your eye, and then click to confirm. The marker will now be on the map, giving you a waypoint when you bring up the map.

If you know the location of a Procoptodon or an Argentavis spawn, then whip out a custom map marker, and whack it down on the map like a big X on a pirate treasure map.

