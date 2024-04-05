How to find and tame a Procoptodon in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ark: Survival Ascended is full of creatures that can be tamed and used for your benefit, including the kangaroo-like Procoptodon—and we’re here to tell you how to find and tame one.

Procoptodons have several uses in Ark: Survival Ascended as they are capable of transporting several players and are among the fastest land mounts available—and they are particularly useful in Scorched Earth.

Whatever map you are playing on in Ark: Survival Ascended, we’ve got all the information you need on where to find Procoptodons and how to tame them.

All Procoptodon locations on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended

Rare finds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Procoptodons can largely be found around the mountainous areas on The Island but is listed as a rare spawn in every location where it can be found on the map.

Some of the best spots to find a Procoptodon on The Island are as follows:

Around the large volcano slightly northwest of the middle of the map.

The redwood biome in the middle of the map.

The central point of the snow biome in the north of the map.

Due to the low spawn rate, it may take a while to find a wild Procoptodon and hunting for a high-level Procoptodon will take even longer. If you want a high-level tame, kill any low-level Procoptodons you encounter to force more spawns.

All Procoptodon locations on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

Here, there, and everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike on The Island, Procoptodon can be found more commonly across almost the entire Scorched Earth map and it should not take long to find a Procoptodon if you are on the hunt.

Some of the best spots to find Procoptodon are as follows:

The small islands in the middle of the river than runs through Scorched Earth.

The rocky environment located just west of the central river.

The desert surrounding the map on the border with the rocky areas.

While Procoptodons are easier to spot in the desert, as they stick out like a sore thumb, the desert is full of aggressive creatures that will cause havoc to your taming—so it’s best to avoid these areas unless you can lure the Procoptodon to a safer location.

If you are hunting for a high-level Procoptodon, kill all low-level Procoptodons you find to trigger new spawns.

How to tame a Procoptodon in Ark: Survival Ascended

Kangaroo Jack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Procoptodons will flee when attacked and are extremely fast, so the best method to taming a Procoptodon is to trap it using large gateways, walls, or anything it cannot jump over.

You can lure a Procoptodon towards you by eating a Rare Flower. Once it gives chase, quickly lure it into the trap you have created. I advise building a ladder so you can escape from the trap, otherwise you will likely die.

Use Narcotic Arrows and a Crossbow or Tranquilizer Darts and a Longneck Rifle to knock out the Procoptodon and aim for the head to inflict the highest amount of torpor with each hit. Be careful not to cause too much damage, as it will die.

Once unconscious, a Procoptodon will only eat Rare Mushrooms or Plant Species X seeds. However, Plant Species X seeds cannot be found in Scorched Earth, leaving only Rare Mushroom as a food source. Once tamed, a Procoptodon will eat berries.

A Procoptodon has a medium Torpor Drain Rate, so force-feed Narcotics or Narcoberries periodically to keep it unconscious until tamed.

Once you have tamed a Procoptodon, it can be ridden using a Procoptodon Saddle and can hold two passengers. It is crafted in a Smithy using 500x Hide, 150x Pelt/Wool, 200x Fiber, and 70x Metal Ingot.

