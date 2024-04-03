Ark: Survival Ascended: How to use Treasure Maps on Scorched Earth

One of the enigmatic new items added to Ark: Survival Ascended with its latest Scorched Earth update, Treasure Maps are a crucial find, thanks to the quality loot they can spawn. If you are wondering how to get and use it, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Treasure Maps in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

Dig for treasure. Screenshot via Teachers Game Too on YouTube

With the update live, you can discover Treasure Cache Maps while you explore Ark: Survival Ascended’s The Island and Scorched Earth maps. Unfortunately, the way to get these maps is very random.

Defeating any creature has a chance of dropping a Treasure Cache Map, so you have to keep doing it and hope you get one or more. Try defeating higher-level dinos for a greater chance. If you use admin commands, you can spawn several of a kind of dino and defeat them for a chance to get Treasure Maps.

How to use Treasure Maps in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

Get some Treasure Maps first. Screenshot via Teachers Game Too on YouTube

Here’s where things get a bit complicated. Any player who owns Ark: Survival Ascended can find a Treasure Cache Map while digging through the secrets of The Island or Scorched Earth. But they need the Bob’s Tell Tales paid DLC to use those Treasure Maps.

While playing the Bob’s Tell Tales DLC, you unlock the recipe for the Shovel to “hunt for buried treasure.” This is crucial for you to be able to dig out the treasure hidden behind those Treasure Maps. So if you don’t own the DLC and manage to find a Treasure Map anyway, you can use it to find the location—but you will be met with a message saying that the DLC is required for you to dig it.

If you own the DLC in Ark: Survival Ascended and have the Shovel and Treasure Maps ready in your inventory, follow these steps to dig out the treasure you deserve:

Open your inventory, right-click on the Treasure Cache Map, and select Consume. Doing so will mark the location of the treasure in red. Go near the location and the mark should turn green. Once it turns green, use your Shovel to dig anywhere to reveal the buried treasure.

Open the treasure and transfer the contents of the box to your inventory.

Unfortunately, several Ark: Survival Ascended players have faced an error where they can’t dig out the treasure even if they own the DLC. While we don’t have a fix for this yet, we are looking for one and will update the story once we have it.

