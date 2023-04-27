Ballistic is a name that popped up in the Apex Legends community time and time again via leaks in the first quarter of 2023. Respawn finally confirmed the gunslinger was a new legend joining the roster in Season 17 on April 26 via a Stories from the Outlands episode on YouTube.

He was everything fans hoped for—a legend capable of holding a third weapon who can shoot projectiles that cause players’ guns to overheat and can buff teammates with faster reloads, faster movement, and infinite ammo (for a little while).

Ballistic is more than a nifty legend with incredible abilities. He’s a thrilling Apex character with a tragic backstory of being the first-ever celebrity champion who fell from grace after his cocky playstyle resulted in the death of his brother-in-law. After living in isolation to wallow in misery for years, he decided to return to battle as an old-timer to protect his son and redeem himself.

What makes his character even more compelling is how well the person who voices him has brought him to life. Here’s what you need to know about his voice actor.

Who is Ballistic’s voice actor in Apex Legends?

Robin Atkin Downes is the voice actor who plays Ballistic. He is one of the most prolific voice actors in Los Angeles, having been in the industry for more than 30 years.

He voiced characters in all sorts of video games, including Alcazar in Uncharted 4, Miller in Metal Gear, The Medic in Team Fortress 2, The Prince in The Prince Of Persia Warrior Within, and Captain Slag in Ratchet & Clank.

He’s also voiced characters in a number of animated shows, including Avengers Assemble, Ben Ten, Star Wars Rebels, and Ultimate Spiderman. In feature films and top network shows he’s been in Batman Vs. Superman, Criminal Minds, CSI Miami, Entourage, Pirates of The Caribbean, Rogue One, Suicide Squad, The Strain, and more.

With a decorated filmography, it’s no surprise he’s done such an incredible job; his talent has helped make Ballistic one of the most well-performed legends to date.