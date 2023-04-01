When is the Apex Legends season 16 ranked split?

Apex Legends seasons pack loads of new content, from cosmetics to gameplay elements. Respawn Entertainment also uses the opportunity to reset players’ ranks, keeping the game as competitive as possible.

Given the duration of Apex seasons, a single reset may not cut it. The best players always find new ways to claim their previous ranking, which calls for a secondary challenge that comes in the form of a mid-season rank reset.

These ranked changes are called splits in Apex, and one’s due for season 16.

When will the Apex Legends season 16 ranked split happen?

Apex Legends’ season 16 ranked split will happen on April 4, 2023. During the split, players’ ranks will be reduced by tiers, and it will be the final reset before season 17.

When season 17 starts, players will be rewarded based on their performances in the two ranked splits of season 16. These rewards are often made up of badges, charms, and dive trails that tend to be centered around a season’s theme while highlighting your highest rank during a season.

At the time of writing, only a little is known regarding Apex Legends season 17, apart from its start date of May 9, 2023. This means that the second split of season 16 will only be live for over a month before it’s time for a new adventure.

Prior to the second split, Apex fans may also encounter April Fools’ pranks in the game since they were a hit in 2022.