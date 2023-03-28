When does the Apex Legends Sun Squad event end?

The Sun Squad event is now here in Apex Legends, complete with the new Heatwave mode, some slight changes to the game’s weapon pool and legend abilities, and the long-asked-for swimsuit skins.

It’s the third event of the busy season 16, and will most likely be the last major one of the season before season 17 begins in May. But how long does the Sun Squad event actually last, and when does it end?

It’s a particularly important question for the Ash mains out there since they’ll only have until the end of the event to unlock all the event cosmetics and get a guaranteed unlock of Ash’s new Heirloom, Strongest Link. Considering how sought-after Heirlooms typically are, enthusiasts will want to jump at the chance to guarantee themselves the Heirloom before the event ends and the melee cosmetic goes into the Mythic store.

If you’re wondering when the Sun Squad event will conclude, check out the guide below for all the answers you need to know.

Apex Legends Sun Squad event end date and time

The Sun Squad event will conclude on April 11, two weeks after it begins. The end date was previously indicated by the event Store offer dates displayed on the event blog.

Typically, events in Apex end at the usual weekly update time when new challenges appear. This usually occurs at 12pm CT, so you can expect the same for the Sun Squad event. Usually, you’ll be able to tell if that time is correct by looking at the map rotation in Trios and Duos, which should match up with the update time.

Players who want to collect cosmetics or try to unlock Ash’s Heirloom will have until that time to do so. After the event ends, event-specific cosmetics will only be available if Respawn decides to bring them back for a Store sale, and the Ash Heirloom will only be accessible via the Mythic Store where it can be purchased with Heirloom Shards.