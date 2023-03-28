Sun Squad event is now live in Apex Legends with all the swimsuit skins players can handle

Slather on some extra sunscreen and grab your favorite weapon. The Sun Squad event is now live, kicking off the third big event in season 16 of Apex Legends.

Themed as a giant beach party, there are plenty of new cosmetics for players who want to outfit their legends like they’re in for a relaxing day of surf and sand. Of course, there’s also a new weapon rotation for replicators and the Heatwave mode that will shake things up for players who aren’t looking to spend money but instead enjoy some extra content in Apex.

The first new limited-time mode to enter Apex since the introduction of the permanent Mixtape playlist, Heatwave is an interesting twist on some earlier LTM ideas that involved taking damage even while inside the ring. Players can take “heat” damage while outside in the mode and will need to find heat shields or head indoors to seek shelter. They can also cool off a bit by sliding or finding the new sunglasses item and wearing those.

For players who are most interested in skins, there’s plenty on offer here, and another big prize for those who unlock all the cosmetics on offer in the event: Ash’s new Heirloom, Strongest Link. The new Heirloom has a deadly edge to it, much like the simulacrum herself, that should make Ash enthusiasts happy.

Related: How to get Ash’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

And as with almost every event in Apex, there are also free cosmetics that can be earned simply by playing the game and completing daily challenges. No matter how much money you want to spend, it should still be a party.

The Sun Squad event will run until April 11. Players will have until then to collect all the skins they want from the event before they’re removed from the game and only brought back at random intervals.