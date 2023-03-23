How to play the Heatwave game mode in Apex Legends

The Sun Squad collection event is set to turn up the heat in Apex Legends in a big way. Aside from simply introducing a new set of summery cosmetics and Ash’s Heirloom, the upcoming event is set to debut a new limited-time mode that incorporates the sun itself into the fast-paced action of the Apex Games—Heatwave.

Here’s how this extreme climate-inspired Apex mode will work.

How does Heatwave work in Apex Legends?

First off, the new Heatwave LTM is built on very familiar foundations for players. The mode uses the standard structure of Battle Royale Trios, meaning Heatwave lobbies will host a total of 60 players divided into 20 squads of three in each match. Additionally, the objective of each Heatwave match is to be the last squad standing on the tropical storm-ridden island of Storm Point.

Here’s the catch. Periodically throughout the match, the sun will be fully out during Heatwaves, causing significant damage to those who aren’t respecting its presence.

To stay cool when the heat is on, players have four options. The first is simply taking cover indoors or under objects. In cases where that’s not an option, players can slide or use Heatshields to protect themselves from the sun. Players should be aware that Heatshields have been tweaked from their usual selves, however, as they are larger but also get destroyed much more quickly when deployed outside the Ring.

The fourth and final way to keep cool during Heatwaves is by equipping sunglasses, which will be dropped in Care Packages during the match.

Respawn Entertainment didn’t reveal how effectively wearing shades will mitigate the effects of the sun, but it did emphasize the new item in the event trailer enough to suggest that it will be worth players’ time to actively seek out their own pairs.

The Heatwave LTM will be available to play in Apex with the launch of the Sun Squad collection event on March 28.